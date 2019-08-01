Top photos from around LI, NYC from August 2019

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

West Meadow Beach lifeguard Lorenzo Jordan cools off in the beach shower on July 31 in Stony Brook.

Melissa Lopez, and her daughter Lilliana, 3, found a shady spot to sit and read together on a summer afternoon at North Shore Heritage Park in Mount Sinai on July 25. They found the book they were reading, "Night of the Ninjas" in the park's free library. The pair, who live in Seattle and were visiting family in Miller Place, often read together.

Jacob Mariner, 9, cools down at the spray park at Cow Meadow Park in Freeport during extreme heat and humidity on July 30.

A swimmer at West Meadow Beach on July 31 in Stony Brook.

Avery Demayo, 9, receives a Nintendo DS she received from Santa Claus at Stony Brook University Children's Hospital on July 29. Demayo's mother said her daughter was hospitalized after a severe case of mono, but was feeling better and expected to be released from the hospital today. Suffolk County correction officers hosted Christmas in July at the hospital where they delivered toys to the children. Avery's mother, Alexis, is seen, center. The family was visiting from Florida.

Spencer Siegel, 4, stays cool inside the ball pit at Coleman Country Day Camp in Merrick on July 26.

West Meadow Beach lifeguard Daniel Santangelo surveils the beach on July 28 in Stony Brook.

North Brunswick, N.J., residents Aliel Botello, 7, and sister Aylin, 4, enjoying the obstacle apparatuses on the playground at Jones Beach July 27. Jones Beach celebrates 90th birthday this year.