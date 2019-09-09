Top photos from around LI, NYC from September 2019

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Rafael Nadal of Spain serving against Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the men's semifinals at the US Open USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Friday Sept. 6 2019

Jennifer Zamor says goodbye to her daughter, Sanaya, 9, as she heads into Park Avenue Memorial Elementary School in Amityville for her first day of fifth grade on Sept. 3.

The Tribute in Light is tested before the upcoming 9/11 anniversary in this view of lower Manhattan and the World Trade Center taken from Brooklyn Bridge Park.

An apprehensive Ava Hamilton, 4, from East Patchogue, sits with her mom, Tynesha Hamilton, during a visitor's day program at the South Haven Early Childhood Center in Brookhaven on Sept. 3. The formerly vacant school house will now house about 75 preschoolers.

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's final of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Sept. 8.

Roger Bloom, assistant superintendent, takes a selfie with Westbury Middle School students as they arrive at the Nassau Community College Annex for the first day of school on Sept. 3 in Garden City.

Noa Winchester, 3, from Patchogue, left, meets a new classmate Adriana Grady, 4, from East Patchogue, as mom, Lori, and brother Sean, 5, look on during a visitor's day program at the South Haven Early Childhood Center in Brookhaven on Sept. 3.

Nassau police officers on hand to wish Highway Patrol Officer George Day well as he leaves St. Charles Rehabilitation Center in Port Jefferson recovering from multiple fractures and a collapsed lung since being struck in July by a hit-and-run driver while on duty.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts after defeating Serena Williams of America in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 in the Women's Final at the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Sept. 7.

Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, hits a slice backhand during his men's semifinals match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the first set at the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Sept. 6.

Jalani Fenner, 6, of Roosevelt, gets a haircut from barber Ernest Burns during the second annual "Back to School in Style" event at Q's Quality Cutz in Baldwin, on Sept. 1.

A surfer enjoys the morning light on some aggressive waves at Lido Beach on Sept. 7.

Rain flows down a storm drain on South Emerson Avenue in Montauk on Sept. 6 during a downpour from the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Lucy Deslauries, second place finisher, clears a fence at the annual Hampton Classic Horse Show on Sept. 1.

A man rides an electric scooter in Montauk on Sept. 6 during a downpour from the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Jeff Kempf, West Islip Fire Department captain, with a dog he rescued from a fire on the second floor of a boat business in Babylon on Sept. 3. Three boats also caught fire.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, raises his arms in victory after winning against Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, in the men's semifinals at the U.S. Open in Flushing on Sept. 6.

Participants at the annual J'ouvert festival in Brooklyn, which takes place at daybreak, on Sept. 2.

The Museum of American Armor at Old Bethpage Village Restoration, hosts the "Tanker Foes," where World War II Allied and replica enemy armored tanks and trucks operate in the field.

St. Anthony's Robert McGee and Wayne Brooks, of Franklin, lose their helmets during the first half of their season opener in South Huntington on Sept. 7.

Serena Williams struggles against Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, during the second set of the women's final at the U.S. Open in Flushing on Sept. 7.

Cleanup underway on Drayton Avenue in Manorville on Sept. 2, where a possible tornado touched down.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was in Serena Williams' box during Williams' match against Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, during the women's final at the U.S. Open in Flushing on Sept. 7.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, hits a forehand against Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, in the men's semifinals at the U.S. Open in Flushing on Sept. 6.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, holds the winning trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's final of the U.S. Open in Flushing on Sept. 8.

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, serves during the men's semifinals match against Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, at the U.S. Open in Flushing on Sept. 6.

The West Indian American Day Parade on Sept. 2 was a soggy affair as rain poured on revelers, but didn't dampen spirits.

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams during the women's final at the U.S. Open in Flushing on Sept. 7.

Fishermen cast off the jetties by Shinnecock Bay in Hampton Bays as winds pick up from Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 6.