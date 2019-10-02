TODAY'S PAPER
Top photos from around LI, NYC from October 2019

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

People walks past and take pictures of a
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

People walks past and take pictures of a new mural by Brooklyn-based Japanese artist Tomokazu Matsuyama on Houston Street in Manhattan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Matsuyama spent the better part of two weeks painting the piece...

Members of The Women's Diversity Network, Black Long
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Members of The Women's Diversity Network, Black Long Island, Long Island Black Alliance, Color News Long Island, Community Leaders, and Freeport parents gathered outside John W. Dodd Middle School in Freeport, to protest the teacher who is accused of asking her students to write "write something funny" underneath images of slaves.

A necropsy is performed on a humpback whale
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

A necropsy is performed on a humpback whale in Long Beach Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The whale washed ashore in Lido Beach Monday afternoon.

Scene where a car slammed into a business
Photo Credit: James Carbone

Scene where a car slammed into a business at 636 Union Avenue around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Three injuries were reported.

Former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, center, arrives at
Photo Credit: Montana Department of Commerce/Charles Eckert

Former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, center, arrives at a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2019. Collins, a New York Republican, is expected to plead guilty in an insider trading case.

Portrait of costumed performer Lucy Buda who will
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Portrait of costumed performer Lucy Buda who will be working at the Chamber of Horrors NY when it opens later on this week in Hauppauge.

Chris Acosta of Queens practices his skating skills
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Chris Acosta of Queens practices his skating skills at Baldwin Skate park, Tuesday Oct. 1, 2109.

Bill Schmitt, one of the owners of the
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Bill Schmitt, one of the owners of the Schmitts Farm in Melville demonstrates the new Ax throwing attraction at their annual Haunted House attraction on the afternoon of October 1, 2019. The Schmitts farm haunt theme this year is the "Melville Asylum".

Barbara Kruger, of Commack, dances to accordion music
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Barbara Kruger, of Commack, dances to accordion music played by Francesco Ruggiero, of Kings Park while on the boardwalk at Sunken Meadow State Park, in Kings Park, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Kruger, and her husband Fred, were visiting the park to partake in Tashlikh, a customary Jewish atonement ritual performed during the High Holy Days. " We're here to throw away our sins to the water and reflect."

Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, right, holds
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, right, holds his 9/11 tribute cleats after donating them to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Manhattan, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Alonso wore the cleats during a game on the 18th anniversary of the 2001 attacks.

Sarah Weitman, 19, of East Northport, and other
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Sarah Weitman, 19, of East Northport, and other Molloy College students participated in a virtual reality driving simulator in an actual vehicle parked on campus, to demonstrate the dangers of impaired and distracted driving Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, with the "Arrive Alive" Tour.

