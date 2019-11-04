Top photos from around LI, NYC from November 2019

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Endi Fernandez, Uniondale goalie, makes a save off Port Washington corner kick during the Nassau County boys soccer Class AA semifinals at Farmingdale State College on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The game ended in a scoreless tie before Uniondale advanced on kicks 4-2.

Eder Argueta #15 of Uniondale, bottom right, gets mobbed by teammates after scoring in the fourth round of penalty kicks to seal the win over Port Washington in the Nassau County boys soccer Class AA semifinals at Farmingdale State College on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The game ended in a scoreless tie before the Knights advanced on kicks 4-2.

Molvensly Guerrier #13 of Uniondale makes a bicycle kick to move the ball upfield during the Nassau County boys soccer Class AA semifinals against Port Washington at Farmingdale State College on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The game ended in a scoreless tie before Uniondale advanced on kicks 4-2.

Plainview resident Jay Asparro has the company friend Andrew Woods who is running and others who are giving their support during his 100 Miles run to Raise Funds for the LI Alzheimer's Foundation at Kellenberg Memorial High School Track in Uniondale Sat Nov. 2, 2019. The run is Dedicated to Asparro's Grandmother Who Passed Away from Alzheimer's Last April

People cheer as a runners arrive in Long Island City after crossing the Pulaski Bridge during the TCS New York City Marathon, Queens, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. The marathon course runs 26.2 miles through the cityÕs five boroughs.

Runners arrive in Long Island City after crossing the Pulaski Bridge during the TCS New York City Marathon, Queens, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. The marathon course runs 26.2 miles through the cityÕs five boroughs.

Babylon's no. 5 Chloe Fusco battles with Pierson's no. 6 Tahnie Sullivan for the ball during the Suffolk County Section IX Class C Field Hockey Championship on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Medford....

Tonni Anne Accardidia with her son Tyler Accardidia,7, after Tyler recovers at home in Centereach from his surgery to treat his Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Nicholas Accardidia, left, and his brother Tyler Accardidia celebrate Halloween at their home in Centereach while Tyler recovers from his surgery to treat his Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Plainview resident Jay Asparro has the company of his son Shane, 3, and friend Andrew Woods during his 100 Miles run to Raise Funds for the LI Alzheimer's Foundation at Kellenberg Memorial High School Track in Uniondale Sat Nov. 2, 2019. The run is Dedicated to Asparro's Grandmother Who Passed Away from Alzheimer's Last April

Donovan Kirsmer age 9, Brooklyn smashes a pumpkin at the Hudson River Park's Community Compost Program , Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Manhattan.

Jonathan Klepper, Manhattan smashes a pumpkin at the Hudson River Park's Community Compost Program , Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Manhattan. After smashing, the pumpkins are composted.

Bundled up in the cold, Jeff Schwartz. right. and his wife Jeanny Schwartz, of Ronkonkoma, feed the ducks at the lake at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon on Nov. 3, 2019.

Lisa Tuozzolo, center, the wife of slain NYPD Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo, waves to members of the NYPD as she crosses the Pulaski Bridge into Queens during the TCS New York City Marathon, Queens, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Tuozzolo ran the race to to raise money for families of fallen police officers the day before the second anniversary of her husband's death.

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya crosses the finish line in Central Park at the 2:08.13 mark to win the men's competition in the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.