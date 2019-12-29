Top photos from around LI, NYC from December 2019

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Long Beach resident Brendan McDerby paddle boarding off the shores of Long Beach on this brisk evening Thursday Dec. 12, 2019

Former President Bill Clinton Reads to children at Laundromat Lux in Deer Park which has created a literacy rich play space for children at the Laundromat . The program is sponsored by the Clinton Foundation. Dec. 10, 2019

Diana and Brian Enterlin of East Northport take a selfie in front of the Big Duck in Flanders NY. which was lit tonight for the holidays during the 31st Annual Big Duck Lighting ceremony. December 4, 2019.

U.S. Sen. Schumer announces that he is working on a deal to deliver a Senate vote on the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal and Deterrence Act and tells reporters that he hasn't spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell regarding the likely Senate impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump during a news conference at his Manhattan office, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The act, which was just passed in a bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives, would benefit the 150 million city residents and 14 million Long Islanders who receive an average of nine robocalls a day, Sen. Schumer said.

Bailey the German Shepherd takes off after the ball thrown by owner, Mike Palumbo, of Center Moriches, as the pair braved sub-freezing temperatures to spend the afternoon at the dog run area at Robinson Duck Farm County Park in South Haven on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Long Beach resident Brendan McDerby paddle boarding off the shores of Long Beach on this brisk evening Thursday Dec. 12, 2019

Yankee fan Gerrit Cole age 11 of Santa Ana, California watches practice and holds his Yankee fan sign as the New York Yankees play the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game Six of the World Series at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix, Az. on Nov. 3, 2001.

Ashley Penso 6 of Rockville Centre challenges her dad Paolo to a race on Christmas Eve in Hempstead Lake State Park, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Dan Halbert walks Wilma, his Vietnamese pot-bellied down an aisle of Christ Church of Manhattan during the 2019 Blessing of the Animals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Long Beach resident Brendan McDerbywalks atakes in the sunset after paddle boarding off the shores of Long Beach on this brisk evening Thursday Dec. 12, 2019

Four-year-old Aria Donofrio experienced the thrill of having her dad, Joey Donofrio, of Ridge, push her around the ice at the Rinx ice rink at the Port Jefferson Village Center on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.