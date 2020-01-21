TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
Long Island

Top photos from around LI, NYC from January 2020

Marc Fishman of Roslyn Heights, found solitude at

Marc Fishman of Roslyn Heights, found solitude at Jones Beach, which he had all to himself, on a windy Thursday afternoon before rain clouds rolled in, Jan. 16, 2020. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Print

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Giselle Delahaz, mom, and Jose Francisco Adrian, dad,
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Giselle Delahaz and Jose Francisco Adrian hold their daughter Natalia Sofia Adrian-Delahaz who was born at12:06 a.m. at Katz Women's Hospital at North Shore University on Jan. 1, 2020.

Lisa Ryan, at her Hicksville home, Oct. 19,
Credit: Danielle Silverman

Lisa Ryan, at her Hicksville home on Oct. 19, 2019, finds comfort in a pillow that is passed around and shared between military moms whose children are deployed.

Plungers leave the water during the 11th annual
Credit: Shelby Knowles

Plungers leave the water during the 11th annual Northport Polar Plunge, sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 410, on Jan. 1, 2020.

Marc Fishman of Roslyn Heights, found solitude at
Credit: Danielle Silverman

Marc Fishman, of Roslyn Heights, found solitude at Jones Beach on a windy Thursday afternoon on Jan. 16, 2020, before rain clouds rolled in.

Norah Wouters Almeida, 8, of Locust Valley, catches
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Norah Wouters Almeida, 8, of Locust Valley, flys a kite with a bit of help from her father, David Almeida, at Theodore Roosevelt Park in Oyster Bay.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin is sworn
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin is sworn into office by Village Justice Virginia Clavin-Higgins, surrounded by his wife, Nancy Ann, and children Catherine, Donald III, and Margaret on Jan. 1, 2020 in Hempstead.

People attend a preview of ÒWorlds Beyond EarthÓ
Credit: Charles Eckert

People attend a preview of "Worlds Beyond Earth" at the American Museum of Natural History's Hayden Planetarium on Jan. 14, 2020. 

Babylon High School student Hannah Bushery, 17, greets
Credit: Barry Sloan

Babylon High School student Hannah Bushery, 17, greets Holocaust survivor Esther Basch of Prescott, Arizona, after Basch, 91, spoke to students at the school on Jan. 3, 2020.

Brewster Gottsch of Mamaroneck, 5, operates a train
Credit: Barry Sloan

Brewster Gottsch, 5, of Mamaroneck, operates a train with help from his great uncle, Stephen Quigley, president of the Long Island Sunrise Trail - National Historic Railway Society, during a visit to the 2019 Annual Holiday Model Train Display at the Town of Babylon History Museum on Jan. 3, 2020.

Noah, 6, and Lucy Moss, 8 Melville, celebrate
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Noah, 6, and Lucy Moss, 8, of Melville, got a head start to New Year's celebration as the ball drops at noon at Long Island Children's Museum on Dec. 31, 2019, in Garden City.

Twins Jackson Indrieri, left, and Mason Indrieri, right,
Credit: Danielle Silverman

Three-year-old twins Jackson Indrieri, left, and Mason Indrieri, of Old Brookville, get up close and personal with a snake at the Tackapausha Museum in Seaford on Dec. 28, 2019.

Gil Luis of NYC surfs at Lido Beach,
Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Gil Luis of New York City surfs at Lido Beach on Jan. 11, 2020.

Jason Conelli, of Farmingville, walks with his golden
Credit: James Carbone

Jason Conelli, of Farmingville, walks with his golden retrievers Sammy, left, and Gunner, along Granny Road in Farmingville on Jan. 6, 2020.

Paul Komsic, owner of Ghost Brewing, mixes in
Credit: James Carbone

Paul Komsic, owner of Ghost Brewing, mixes in orange citrus peel at his facility in Bay Shore on July 8, 2019.

Mike Serra, of Bethpage, drags his kayak onto
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Mike Serra, of Bethpage, drags his kayak onto shore along the Nissequogue River in Kings Park after an unsuccessful day of duck hunting on Jan. 7, 2020.

Recruits sitting. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Mayor
Credit: Howard Simmons

NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Mayor Bill de Blasio preside over the swearing-in ceremony for new police recruits in Flushing, Queens, on Jan. 6, 2020.

Proud mom and dad, Tami Hall and Bernard
Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Proud mom and dad, Tami Hall and Bernard Nicholls, of Valley Stream, introduce their new son, Bernard Casey Hall Nichols, the first baby born on Long Island in 2020. He was born at 12:03 a.m. on New Year's Day at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside.

Daniel Hernandez, first mate with Frank M. Flower
Credit: Barry Sloan

Daniel Hernandez, first mate with Frank M. Flower & Sons, selects clams in Oyster Bay on Jan. 6, 2020.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police investigators at the scene in Hempstead Monday Body found in parking lot behind bar, police say
Independence Day day crowds gather at Jones Beach LI Airbnb hosts earned $58.2 million in 2019
Former Assemb. Harvey Weisenberg is paying for a Hands of time to move again at Long Beach LIRR station
Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the Cuomo to present 10th budget, and a tough one
An aerial view of Brookhaven National Laboratory in Moody's: Plan for Brookhaven Lab collider already paying off for LI
Lisa Smith holds a photo of Dr. Martin MLK march, events on LI pay tribute to icon
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search