Top photos from around LI, NYC from January 2020

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Giselle Delahaz and Jose Francisco Adrian hold their daughter Natalia Sofia Adrian-Delahaz who was born at12:06 a.m. at Katz Women's Hospital at North Shore University on Jan. 1, 2020.

Lisa Ryan, at her Hicksville home on Oct. 19, 2019, finds comfort in a pillow that is passed around and shared between military moms whose children are deployed.

Plungers leave the water during the 11th annual Northport Polar Plunge, sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 410, on Jan. 1, 2020.

Marc Fishman, of Roslyn Heights, found solitude at Jones Beach on a windy Thursday afternoon on Jan. 16, 2020, before rain clouds rolled in.

Norah Wouters Almeida, 8, of Locust Valley, flys a kite with a bit of help from her father, David Almeida, at Theodore Roosevelt Park in Oyster Bay.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin is sworn into office by Village Justice Virginia Clavin-Higgins, surrounded by his wife, Nancy Ann, and children Catherine, Donald III, and Margaret on Jan. 1, 2020 in Hempstead.

People attend a preview of "Worlds Beyond Earth" at the American Museum of Natural History's Hayden Planetarium on Jan. 14, 2020.

Babylon High School student Hannah Bushery, 17, greets Holocaust survivor Esther Basch of Prescott, Arizona, after Basch, 91, spoke to students at the school on Jan. 3, 2020.

Brewster Gottsch, 5, of Mamaroneck, operates a train with help from his great uncle, Stephen Quigley, president of the Long Island Sunrise Trail - National Historic Railway Society, during a visit to the 2019 Annual Holiday Model Train Display at the Town of Babylon History Museum on Jan. 3, 2020.

Noah, 6, and Lucy Moss, 8, of Melville, got a head start to New Year's celebration as the ball drops at noon at Long Island Children's Museum on Dec. 31, 2019, in Garden City.

Three-year-old twins Jackson Indrieri, left, and Mason Indrieri, of Old Brookville, get up close and personal with a snake at the Tackapausha Museum in Seaford on Dec. 28, 2019.

Gil Luis of New York City surfs at Lido Beach on Jan. 11, 2020.

Jason Conelli, of Farmingville, walks with his golden retrievers Sammy, left, and Gunner, along Granny Road in Farmingville on Jan. 6, 2020.

Paul Komsic, owner of Ghost Brewing, mixes in orange citrus peel at his facility in Bay Shore on July 8, 2019.

Mike Serra, of Bethpage, drags his kayak onto shore along the Nissequogue River in Kings Park after an unsuccessful day of duck hunting on Jan. 7, 2020.

NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Mayor Bill de Blasio preside over the swearing-in ceremony for new police recruits in Flushing, Queens, on Jan. 6, 2020.

Proud mom and dad, Tami Hall and Bernard Nicholls, of Valley Stream, introduce their new son, Bernard Casey Hall Nichols, the first baby born on Long Island in 2020. He was born at 12:03 a.m. on New Year's Day at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside.