Long Island

Top photos from around LI, NYC from February 2020



From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

John Bertucelli, Westbury, plays fetch with his Goldendoodle
Credit: Howard Schnapp

John Bertucelli, of Westbury, plays fetch with his goldendoodle Ralph at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Feb. 4.

"Quigley" the groundhog from STAR Foundation in Middle
Credit: Randee Daddona

"Quigley" the groundhog during his visit to the Quogue Fire Department on Feb. 2, makes his prediction that we will have an early spring.

Harvier Hunter and his girlfriend Rose Estrada, take
Credit: James Carbone

Harvier Hunter and his girlfriend, Rose Estrada, at Ronkonkoma Beach on Feb. 3, a mild winter day when temperatures in the 50s was predicted.

Donna Calderon and her husband Xavier Calderon of
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Donna Calderon and her husband, Xavier Calderon, of Seaford, enjoy a midwinter picnic on Feb. 3 at Jones Beach inside their new transparent tent which makes it feel like spring inside. 

Romario Campbell, of East Hampton, left, and Oscar
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Romario Campbell, left, and Oscar Parraga, both of East Hampton, play pool at The Clubhouse in East Hampton on Feb. 1.

A large turnout for Holtsville Hal at the
Credit: James Carbone

Holtsville Hal at the Holtsville Ecology site on Feb. 2 saw his shadow, which means we will have six more weeks of winter.

