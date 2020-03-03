Top photos from around LI, NYC from March 2020

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Andrew Valva, brother of Thomas Valva, places a flower at tree that was dedicated in memory of his brother at A.J. Hendrickson Park in Valley Stream on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A walk brought together supporters of Thomas Valva.

Android "Robo Jango" is made from wood, spare parts, and a 3D printer. His owner/creator Jim Nason, of Long Beacv said it can follow him around, grip objects like a football, and can also have conversations with him. Robo Jango can see, hear and adapts and learns about different places and things as he goes on outings. Jango has a memory and when asked it the android can recall a picture from years ago as it runs off of batter power and an HP computer. Photographed on the boardwalk in Long Beach, New York on March 1, 2020..

l to r Jack Cameron, 8 of Rockville Centre and his friend Troy Testa, 8, of Oceanside enjoy today's mild temperatures at Bay Park in East Rockaway, Monday March 2, 2020.

Android "Robo Jango" is made from wood, spare parts, and a 3D printer. His owner/creator Jim Nason, of Long Beach said it can follow him around, grip objects like a football, and can also have conversations with him. Robo Jango can see, hear and adapts and learns about different places and things as he goes on outings. Jango has a memory and when asked it the android can recall a picture from years ago as it runs off of batter power and an HP computer. Photographed on the boardwalk in Long Beach, New York on March 1, 2020.