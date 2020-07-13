TODAY'S PAPER
Top photos from around LI, NYC from July 2020

Print

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Keith & Marita Okrosy of Hempstead bring their
Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Keith & Marita Okrosy of Hempstead bring their son Liam to an outside Neighborhood Mass at The Cathedral of the Incarnation, July 12, 2020 in Garden City, N.Y. Masks and social distancing are required at the first in-person mass held since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Personal trainer Michael Carrozza, of East Quogue, keeps
Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Personal trainer Michael Carrozza, of East Quogue, keeps a close eye on client, Susan Kosinski, also of East Quogue, as she exercises her arms and back with stretch bands during her weekly work out with at the East Quogue Village Green on Friday, July 10, 2020. Kosinski has been meeting with Carrozza once a week since her gym was closed due to the corona virus.

Manuel and Frieda Santiago, of Huntington, go for
Credit: James Carbone

Manuel and Frieda Santiago, of Huntington, go for a stroll at Heckscher Park in Huntington with Leilani, 2, and Gabriella, 3, on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

By foot and by bike, people stroll along
Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By foot and by bike, people stroll along the pier at Port Jefferson's Harborfront Park on a hot and muggy Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020.

Cousins John Smithe of Bayside, 13, left, and
Credit: Barry Sloan

Cousins John Smithe of Bayside, 13, left, and Lyla Smithe of Port Washington, 13, play Kadima at Jones Beach State Park Monday, July 6, 2020.

A lifeguard keeps watch over bathers as clouds
Credit: Barry Sloan

A lifeguard keeps watch over bathers as clouds roll in at Jones Beach State Park Monday, July 6, 2020.

Fred Shwom, 74, of Lynnbrook, wears a mask
Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Fred Shwom, 74, of Lynnbrook, wears a mask during a visit to the Long Beach boardwalk on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

New York Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia during a
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia during a baseball workout at Citi Field in New York, Friday, July 3, 2020.

Damon Evans of Jamaica, moved to NYC from
Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Damon Evans of Jamaica, moved to NYC from Long Island, July 2, 2020 in Jamaica, N.Y. He didnÕt let coronavirus stop him from leaving the suburbs to move to the city. He performs in drag, here in one of his wigs.

Andre Bennett of Central Slip, center, plays Spike
Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Andre Bennett of Central Slip, center, plays Spike Ball with friends Christian Malave of Central Slip, back, and Dan Howling of Coram, right, enjoying the holiday at Jones Beach on the 4th of July, July 4, 2020 in Wantagh, N.Y. ..The weather is hot in the high 80Õs so people can cool off in the surf.

Shoppers take advantage of deep discounts at Wedding
Credit: Raychel Brightman

Shoppers take advantage of deep discounts at Wedding Warehouse in Bohemia ahead of its closure due to Covid-19. July 1, 2020

Beachgoers enjoy Jones Beach, in Wantagh, on the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Beachgoers enjoy Jones Beach, in Wantagh, on the Fourth of July, Saturday, July 4, 2020.

People enjoying the holiday at Jones Beach on
Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

People enjoying the holiday at Jones Beach on the 4th of July, July 4, 2020 in Wantagh, N.Y. ..The weather is hot in the high 80Õs so people can cool off in the surf.

Nathan Ban, 5, Old Westbury enjoy the splash
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Nathan Ban, 5, Old Westbury enjoy the splash park at the Cantiague Park Pool on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Hicksville...

Michelle McDonald, of Rockville Centre, plays in the
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Michelle McDonald, of Rockville Centre, plays in the sand with her son Kevin, 9 Months, and daughter Mikaela, 4, as beachgoers enjoy Jones Beach, in Wantagh, on the Fourth of July, Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Current and former law enforcement officers and family
Credit: James Carbone

Current and former law enforcement officers and family members, outside Panico's Community Market on Terry Road in Smithtown on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The market showed their support for hosting a barbecue for them.

People enjoying the Fourth of July holiday at
Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

People enjoying the Fourth of July holiday at Jones Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Brett Friedman, Ashley Firestone and their sons Marshall,
Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Brett Friedman, Ashley Firestone and their sons Marshall, 7, and Leo, 5, of Brooklyn, hoped to have a picnic and watch the sunset at West Meadow Beach in Setauket on Friday evening, July 3, 2020 but instead found ominous clouds on the horizon. A few moments later rain started to fall and the family packed up their belongings and hurredly left. They were visiting family in East Setauket

Protesters paint a mural outside the Dennison Building
Credit: James Carbone

Protesters paint a mural outside the Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Saturday, July 4, 2020. A group of about 60 protesters gathered together where they ralled for Black Lives Matter.

Protestors wait outside Nassau Police headquarters for the
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Protestors wait outside Nassau Police headquarters for the release of fellow protestors Jeremiah Bennett and Michael Motamedian on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Mineola...

Jamell Henderson, an organizer of the protest, speaks
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Jamell Henderson, an organizer of the protest, speaks outside Michael Bloomberg's Southampton mansion on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

By car and by foot, people came by
Credit: Howard Schnapp

By car and by foot, people came by the hundreds to the Mega Food Distribution hosted by Nassau County and Island Harvest at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Thursday, July 2, 2020...

New York Mets players during a baseball workout
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

New York Mets players during a baseball workout at Citi Field in New York, Friday, July 3, 2020.

Joje Castillo, 6, of the Bronx, plays ball
Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Joje Castillo, 6, of the Bronx, plays ball enjoying the holiday at Jones Beach on the 4th of July, July 4, 2020 in Wantagh, N.Y. ..The weather is hot in the high 80Õs so people can cool off in the surf.

Mikayla Reyes, 11, from Port Jefferson Station, left,
Credit: Randee Daddona

Mikayla Reyes, 11, from Port Jefferson Station, left, her sister Myla, 9, Ahna Ribaudo, 9, from Lake Grove and her sister Kyla, 10, watch the Patriot Independence Day parade in Port Jefferson on Saturday, July 4, 2020. The Port Jefferson cancelled it's annual 4th of July parade.

Zoey Danna, 8, left, Monica Lohr and Kareem
Credit: Randee Daddona

Zoey Danna, 8, left, Monica Lohr and Kareem Scott, 6, all from Hampton Bays, ready for a day of sun and play at Ponquogue Beach in Hampton Bays on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show of
Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show of 2020 launches from the Empire State Building on July 4, 2020.

The roadway appears to blend seamlessly into the
Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

The roadway appears to blend seamlessly into the canvas of local artist Doug Reina as he paints in the sun by the water in Stony Brook NY. on the afternoon of July 1, 2020.

A camper filled with fireworks explodes during a
Credit: Jeff Bachner

A camper filled with fireworks explodes during a news conference and demonstration at the Suffolk County Fire Academy in Yaphank to emphasize the danger of fireworks, Thursday, July 2, 2020.

A Patriot Independence Day parade with motorcycles, classic
Credit: Randee Daddona

A Patriot Independence Day parade with motorcycles, classic cars, vintage military vehicles drive along Main Street in Port Jefferson on Saturday, July 4, 2020. The Port Jefferson cancelled it's annual 4th of July parade.

People watch the Patriot Independence Day parade in
Credit: Randee Daddona

People watch the Patriot Independence Day parade in Port Jefferson on Saturday, July 4, 2020. The Port Jefferson cancelled it's annual 4th of July parade.

Protesters gathered at Rhodes School Construction Site in
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Protesters gathered at Rhodes School Construction Site in Hempstead to demonstrate against racial discrimination in hiring in the heart of the Black and Brown community, Thursday July 2, 2020.

Cousins, Jackson Molz, left, and Shane Sita, of
Credit: Linda Rosier

Cousins, Jackson Molz, left, and Shane Sita, of Bellmore, wave as military vehicles pass by at the 4th of July Parade of the Museum of American Armor held in the Old Bethpage Village Restoration parking lot, July 4, 2020. ....Parents, Colleen and Johnny- 631-398-7615

Rmonie Davis, 5, from Bellport watches the Patriot
Credit: Randee Daddona

Rmonie Davis, 5, from Bellport watches the Patriot Independence Day parade in Port Jefferson on Saturday, July 4, 2020. The Port Jefferson cancelled it's annual 4th of July parade.

A couple wearing face coverings waves the American
Credit: Randee Daddona

A couple wearing face coverings waves the American flag as they watch the Patriot Independence Day parade along Main Street in Port Jefferson on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Port Jefferson Village cancelled it's annual 4th of July parade.

