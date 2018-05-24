LIers react to canceled North Korea summit

Nikki Gins said she was disappointed, but not surprised when she heard President Donald Trump had called off next month’s summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Gins, who was born in Busan, South Korea, and now lives in Mount Sinai, said the past few weeks have been an emotional whirlwind. The planned June 12 summit in Singapore, viewed as a rare opportunity to move toward a historic nuclear peace treaty, had buoyed the hopes of many Korean-Americans.

No sitting American president has ever met with a North Korea leader.

“I was starting to feel hopeful, but now with today, it’s just a roller coaster, up and down,” said Gins, 52, a member of the Suffolk County Asian American Advisory Board.

The White House announcement Thursday followed growing uncertainty about the future of the talks, as both North Korea and Trump had signaled the chances for a meeting were diminishing in the past two weeks.

Gins said she was skeptical when the denuclearization talks were first announced. Then she felt more optimistic after North Korea released three American prisoners earlier this month, only to feel let down again Thursday.

But she and others in the Korean-American community are still hopeful for peace on the peninsula, she said.

“Everyone feels that we don’t want to give up hope for peace and everything each country’s trying to do,” Gins said.

With the cancellation of the summit came more bellicose rhetoric from Trump, who cited “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement by the North and warned of the United States’ “massive and powerful “ nuclear capabilities.

Julian Ku, a professor at Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, studies international relations with Asia. He said the two countries, after making progress, are taking a step back to a standoff.

Though it could be a “healthy” development overall if the summit is rescheduled, he added.

“The two sides are so apart in what they were talking about. The U.S. wants to talk about the denuclearization of North Korea and North Korea wants to talk about a peace treaty,” Ku said. “If the North Koreans come back to the table with something, it’s likely there’ll be a better chance of success.”

With AP