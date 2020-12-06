TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Memorials to honor Americans killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor

Sailors aboard the USS Michael Murphy, named after

Sailors aboard the USS Michael Murphy, named after a Navy SEAL from Long Island killed in Afghanistan, at the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in September on the 75th anniversary of the Japanese surrender that ended World War II. Credit: AP/Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Among the 2,403 Americans killed 79 years ago in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor were at least 12 Long Islanders.

They hailed from Great Neck in western Nassau to Mattituck in eastern Suffolk. They were aboard three United States Navy ships and at Honolulu's Hickham Field, when the first Japanese dive-bomber appeared over Pearl Harbor. It was 7:55 a.m., Dec. 7, 1941. Torpedoes, guns and bombs attacked the airfields and docked ships before a second wave about 55 minutes later.

The next day, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt formally entered the United States into World War II, proclaiming Dec. 7, 1941, "a date which will live in infamy."

On Long Island Monday morning, ceremonies are scheduled to commemorate those who died in the infamous sneak attack.

But, as at other ceremonies of all sorts during the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions mean smaller and attendance-capped commemorations in 2020.

In Farmingdale, the American Airpower Museum is hosting its annual "Dropping of the Roses" Pearl Harbor Anniversary Memorial Ceremony, in which a vintage military aircraft departs Long Island to drop roses over the Statue of Liberty. The commemoration has been repeated annually since 2000. It usually draws a crowd of 350, according to museum spokesman Robert Salant. But this year, the event is being restricted to 50 or fewer attendees and closed to the public.

And in Long Beach, there’s a private ceremony being held virtually beginning at 11 a.m., sponsored by the City of Long Beach Joint Veterans Organization. The ceremony can be viewed at the Facebook pages of Long Beach and VFW Post 1384.

According to Newsday research published in 1991, Long Islanders killed at Pearl Harbor included: Edward Munroe Bates Jr., of Great Neck, Oran Merrill Brabbzson, of East Meadow, Francis Lloyd Carey, of Roosevelt, Harry Gregory Chernucha, of North Merrick, Michael Peleschak, of New Hyde Park, Arthur Severin Rasmussen, of Huntington, Mitchell Cohn, of Woodmere, Kenneth Lyle Jayne, of Patchogue, John T. Haughey of Hicksville, Russell M. Penny of Mattituck, Walter J. Zuschlag, of Suffolk County, and Carl A. Johnson, of Sayville .

The men are among the 40 New Yorkers killed at Pearl Harbor.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Latest Long Island News

Montgomery Granger, director of facilities for the Wyandanch Wyandanch school district ready to ditch failing cesspools 
Long Island special education professionals spoke on Wednesday, Parents of special needs students: Kids need to be in school
Elise Rubin stands outside the window of her Families find isolation from relatives in nursing homes 'heartbreaking'
More participants in the clinical trials for the Diversity critical in COVID-19 clinical trials, experts say
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a Trump challenges vote results while urging turnout in Georgia
The Dowling College campus in Oakdale closed in $2.2M payment staves off Dowling College foreclosure
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search