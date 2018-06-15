Long Island high school students put their best fashion foot forward as they headed off to celebrate their junior and senior proms. We've put together a collection of some notable styles from 2018. Send your LI prom photos to rachel.weiss@newsday.com and josh.stewart@newsday.com.

Southampton High School held its prom at The Muses in Southampton on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Division Avenue High School students at their senior prom in Babylon.

Division Avenue High School held its prom on June 7, 2018.

Lawrence Woodmere Academy students at their senior prom in New Hyde Park.

Lawrence Woodmere Academy held its prom at K.Pacho in New Hyde Park Thursday.

Valley Stream Central High School held its prom at the Bridgeview Yacht Club in Island Park on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

The Stony Brook School held its annual pre-prom event on campus Thursday, allowing students to share a special part of their big day with family and friends.

Wyandanch High School held its pre-prom event at Wyandanch Plaza on Thursday.

Wyandanch High School held a cruise prom Thursday aboard the Hornblower Hybrid, which set sail from Pier 40 at Hudson River Park in Manhattan.

Miller Place High School held its junior prom at Sunset Harbour in East Patchogue on April 27, 2018.

Farmingdale High School held its junior prom at Leonard's Palazzo in Great Neck on April 21, 2018.

