Calling all former Long Island prom kings and queens

If you were crowned prom king or queen at your Long Island high school, Newsday wants to hear from you.

North Babylon High School prom king Michael DellaUniversita, then and now. Photo Credit: North Babylon Public Library; Michael DellaUniversita

Prom season is just around the corner. But before you start shopping for dresses and booking a limousine for the teens in your life, we want to hear from you!

If you spent your glory days on Long Island and were named prom royalty at your high school, you have a chance to be featured in our "Long Island prom kings and queens: Where are they now?" series.

If you would like to be considered, please email rachel.weiss@newsday.com with the following details:

  • Your prom photo
  • A current photo of yourself
  • The name of your high school
  • Some information about what you're up to now

Happy prom season!

By Newsday.com staff

