TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
Long Island

Long Island proms of the past: the 1990s

By Newsday.com staff

Dust off that McClintock dress with matching choker. It's time to travel back in time to attend Long Island proms of the 1990s. Explore the eccentric fashion, some unusual themes and the nostalgic moments. Want to submit your vintage LI prom photos? Send them to rachel.weiss@newsday.com or josh.stewart@newsday.com.

Print

MORE PHOTOS

John Anthony's Water Cafe in Babylon (Jan. 23, Places we loved on Long Island Roslyn Harbor at sunset on Nov. 9, 2014. Fall scenes on Long Island Dr. Laurie Vitagliano of Flushing, Queens has been See who got hired, promoted on Long Island Actress Marilyn Monroe fixes her hair before her 33 iconic Newsday photos through the years Connetquot High School held its homecoming parade in High school homecomings across LI A historic waterfront estate in Hampton Bays that Take a look inside LI's most lavish homes Anne Winberry and Derek Mordente were married Dec. See who's been getting married on LI This is Sunrise Highway at 8:30 a.m. on 11 signs you're having a lucky day on LI Tommy Bahama opened on May 22, 2015 at Tommy Bahama, Aveda, more new stores on LI This Northport High School Class of 1967 graduate's Guess who: LI celebrity yearbook pictures King's Park Psychiatric Center. Long Island's abandoned places Friends Kaile Estrada, 9, left, and Allison Garcia, Stunning photos from around LI, NYC Bounce! Trampoline Sports in Syosset is an indoor 100 things every LI family should do in 2017 The two most famous lighthouses in Suffolk are 107 signs you're from Suffolk Strolling along the rock wall that protects the 9 secrets of the Montauk Lighthouse