Long Island goes to the (virtual) prom

By Newsday Staff
We know the coronavirus pandemic has affected Long Island's prom season, so newsday.com would like to help LI teens celebrate at home.

We're asking for submissions of students in their 2020 prom outfits for a photo gallery that will go on newsday.com. 

Along with the photo, submissions should include the student's name, school, class and age in the caption, along with any information about why they chose that outfit and how they plan to celebrate prom season under the circumstances.

Please click here to submit the photos and pertinent information. All photos must be submitted via the form. Photos of students under 18 must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian. 

You can submit as many as five photos at once.

