TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
50° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Long Island proms of the past: The '80s

By NEWSDAY.COM STAFF
Print

Dust off your skinny tie or your cocktail dress with ruffled shoulders and a giant hip bow. It's, like totally, time to travel back in time to attend Long Island proms of the 1980s. Explore the eccentric fashion, some unusual themes and the nostalgic moments from local high school proms that took place between 1980-1989. Want to submit your vintage LI prom photos? Send them to josh.stewart@newsday.com.

Jennifer Chan was crowned junior prom queen of
Photo Credit: North Babylon Public Library

Jennifer Chan was crowned junior prom queen of North Babylon High School on April 18, 1980.

The theme of North Babylon High School's junior
Photo Credit: North Babylon Public Library

The theme of North Babylon High School's junior prom in 1980 was "We've Got Tonight," according to the yearbook.

Students from Memorial High School in Levittown at
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students from Memorial High School in Levittown at the school's junior prom in 1980.

Students from Levittown Memorial High School during junior
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students from Levittown Memorial High School during junior prom in 1980.

Students from Levittown Memorial High School during junior
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students from Levittown Memorial High School during junior prom in 1980.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley prefers flannel
Photo Credit: Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley prefers flannel shirts these days, but he managed to don a tux for the Ward Melville High School Senior prom in 1983.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown at the school's junior prom in 1980.

This Levittown Memorial High School couple shared a
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

This Levittown Memorial High School couple shared a special moment during their junior prom celebration in 1980.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown dance at the school's junior prom in 1980.

North Babylon High School students hit the dance
Photo Credit: North Babylon Public Library

North Babylon High School students hit the dance floor at the junior prom of 1987. Ladies showed off all kinds of gown styles, from flowing ruffles to lacy layers.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown at the school's junior prom in 1982.

Connetquot High School students Nicole Cicerone, Debbie Quaglio
Photo Credit: Connetquot Public Library

Connetquot High School students Nicole Cicerone, Debbie Quaglio and Michelle Buonocore designed a jukebox decoration for the 1989 junior prom.

Before the junior cruise tradition came along, Connetquot
Photo Credit: Connetquot Public Library

Before the junior cruise tradition came along, Connetquot High School held the prom right in their building. This yearbook snapshot captured the transformation of the gymnasium in 1989.

These students waved their hands in the air
Photo Credit: North Babylon Public Library

These students waved their hands in the air like they just didn't care at the 1987 North Babylon High School junior prom.

The prom court posed proudly at the North
Photo Credit: North Babylon Public Library

The prom court posed proudly at the North Babylon High School junior prom of 1987.

The Islip High School prom festivities were in
Photo Credit: Islip Public Library

The Islip High School prom festivities were in full swing in this 1984 yearbook shot.

John McCaffrey and Diane Cadullo were crowned as
Photo Credit: Islip Public Library

John McCaffrey and Diane Cadullo were crowned as the Islip High School junior prom king and queen of 1984.

Students line in a double row to pose
Photo Credit: Frank Janosko

Students line in a double row to pose for the camera during the 1983 Sanford H. Calhoun High School senior prom.

A pair of students pose for a snapshot
Photo Credit: Patricia Cepeda

A pair of students pose for a snapshot at the beach following the 1984 Freeport High School senior prom.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown before going to the school's junior prom in 1982.

Michael D'Ambrosio dances with his high school sweetheart
Photo Credit: Marcy D'Ambrosio

Michael D'Ambrosio dances with his high school sweetheart Marcy at the Island Trees High School 1988 senior prom. Michael and Marcy married in January of 1994, and today have three children.

The students attending the 1981 East Hampton High
Photo Credit: East Hampton Union Free School District

The students attending the 1981 East Hampton High School junior prom seemed to be having a fantastic time on the dance floor.

Darren Collins wears sneakers and tails at the
Photo Credit: Dan Sheehan

Darren Collins wears sneakers and tails at the Huntington High School prom on June 13, 1986.

Students at Levittown Memorial High School dance during
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students at Levittown Memorial High School dance during the school's junior prom in 1982.

Richard D'Arrigo and Candy Ellman sparkle at the
Photo Credit: Jim Cummins

Richard D'Arrigo and Candy Ellman sparkle at the Sachem High School senior prom held at the Colonie Hill Golf Club in Hauppauge on June 8, 1985.

Ray Huggin dances with Dawn Eyester at the
Photo Credit: Jim Cummins

Ray Huggin dances with Dawn Eyester at the Sachem High School senior prom held June 8, 1985, at the Colonie Hill Golf Club in Hauppauge.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown at the school's junior prom in 1982.

Students join the festivities at the Huntington High
Photo Credit: Dan Sheehan

Students join the festivities at the Huntington High School prom on June 13, 1986.

Guy Bebedetto and Sharon Aguam dance at Sachem
Photo Credit: Jim Cummins

Guy Bebedetto and Sharon Aguam dance at Sachem High School's senior prom on June 8, 1985, at the Colonie Golf Club in Hauppauge.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown dance at the school's junior prom in 1980.

Sachem High School seniors pose for pictures at
Photo Credit: Jim Cummins

Sachem High School seniors pose for pictures at their prom on June 8, 1985, at the Colonie Hill Golf Club in Hauppauge.

Students at Levittown Memorial High School during the
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students at Levittown Memorial High School during the school's junior prom in 1982.

Members of the graduating class of Sachem High
Photo Credit: Jim Cummins

Members of the graduating class of Sachem High School celebrate at their senior prom on June 8, 1985, at the Colonie Hill Golf Club in Hauppauge.

Eric Wolf and Jenn Lorusso dance at the
Photo Credit: Erica Berger

Eric Wolf and Jenn Lorusso dance at the North Babylon High School prom on May 13, 1989.

An East Rockaway High School student shows off
Photo Credit: East Rockaway High School

An East Rockaway High School student shows off her dance moves while grasping her taffeta gown at the 1987 junior prom.

A couple gets
Photo Credit: Kings Park Central School District

A couple gets "carried away" while having fun at the Kings Park High School 1982 Junior Prom.

A quartet of students smile for the camera
Photo Credit: Plainedge Union Free School District

A quartet of students smile for the camera while taking in the Plainedge High School 1985 Junior Prom.

Monique Anthony, whose boyfriend was in the Army,
Photo Credit: Dan Sheehan

Monique Anthony, whose boyfriend was in the Army, decided not to wear a gown to the Huntington High School prom on June 13, 1986.

A group of seniors from the Longwood High
Photo Credit: Longwood Central School District

A group of seniors from the Longwood High School Class of 1981 form a kickline while posing for a snapshot.

A couple of members of the Centereach High
Photo Credit: Middle Country Central School District

A couple of members of the Centereach High School Class of 1987 get caught by the camera while dancing at their junior prom.

Students from Memorial High School in Levittown at
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students from Memorial High School in Levittown at the school's junior prom in 1980.

A couple dancing at the North Shore High
Photo Credit: North Shore School District

A couple dancing at the North Shore High School Class of 1988's junior prom pauses for the camera.

A couple shares a romantic moment on the
Photo Credit: Farmingdale Public Library

A couple shares a romantic moment on the dance floor during Farmingdale High School's prom for the Class of 1986.

A young woman attending Seaford High School's Class
Photo Credit: Seaford Public Library

A young woman attending Seaford High School's Class of 1984 prom rocks the popular, feathered Farrah Fawcett-like hairstyle while her date, clad in a white tuxedo, resembles Kevin Bacon in the hit 1984 film "Footloose."

Sporting a robin's egg blue suit, Ernie Fikar
Photo Credit: Karen Fikar

Sporting a robin's egg blue suit, Ernie Fikar attended the 1982 Bethpage High School senior prom with the future Mrs. Karen Fikar. The Bethpage alums have been married for 27 years and their two children now attend their alma mater.

This couple stares into each other's eyes during
Photo Credit: Bethpage High School

This couple stares into each other's eyes during a slow dance at Bethpage High School's prom in 1988. That year, the prom's theme song was the hit "I'll Melt With You" by Modern English.

Students at Levittown Memorial High School share a
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students at Levittown Memorial High School share a kiss during the school's junior prom in 1982.

The queen, joined by her royal court, reigns
Photo Credit: Hicksville Public LIbrary

The queen, joined by her royal court, reigns over the 1985 Hicksville High School junior prom, rocking a ruffled tiered dress and voluminous hair.

Seaford High School's Class of 1984 attends their
Photo Credit: Seaford Public Library

Seaford High School's Class of 1984 attends their prom sporting a variety of '80s styles including ribbon chokers and dresses with belts, lace and off-the-shoulder necklines.

Off the shoulder dresses accented with pink frills,
Photo Credit: Bethpage High School

Off the shoulder dresses accented with pink frills, and suits with long overcoats were the fashion for this group of students heading to the Bethpage High School prom in 1989.

Puffy sleeves, white gloves and big hair --
Photo Credit: East Meadow Public Library

Puffy sleeves, white gloves and big hair -- this student wearing a "pretty in pink" dress at the 1989 junior prom for W. Tresper Clarke High School in East Meadow sported nearly all of the hot '80s trends.

Clad in a robin egg blue suit, a
Photo Credit: Farmingdale Public Library

Clad in a robin egg blue suit, a Farmingdale High School student dances the night away at his senior prom in 1986. According to the yearbook, "after the prom, couples flocked to discos in New York City and Long Island, diners and the quiet settings of the beaches."

With the theme,
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

With the theme, "Let the Good Times Roll," the Class of 1982 for Levittown's Division Avenue High School celebrated their junior prom.

Rocking frocks and pumps that were very trendy
Photo Credit: Port Washington Public Library

Rocking frocks and pumps that were very trendy at the time, Farmingdale High School seniors danced along to a live band, one of two that performed during the Class of 1985's junior prom.

Students at Levittown Memorial High School during the
Photo Credit: Levittown Public Library

Students at Levittown Memorial High School during the school's junior prom in 1982.

Michelle Aranow and Robert Keenan attend the Sachem
Photo Credit: Jim Cummins

Michelle Aranow and Robert Keenan attend the Sachem High School senior prom at the Colonie Hill Golf Club in Hauppauge on June 8, 1985. The couple were named king and queen of the prom.

By NEWSDAY.COM STAFF

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran holds a jar Nassau police: Vaping THC on the rise
Fifth-graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Island Important things to know about state tests
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks at an Zinke calls for more wind proposals off LI
Riverhead Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, shown in 2017, Councilwoman criticized for private meeting
There's a chance of snow between 7 and Forecast: Cloudy skies, spotty showers today
Suffolk police at Jake's 58 Casino & Hotel Cops: Jake’s 58 guest arrested after gun found