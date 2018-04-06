Dust off your skinny tie or your cocktail dress with ruffled shoulders and a giant hip bow. It's, like totally, time to travel back in time to attend Long Island proms of the 1980s. Explore the eccentric fashion, some unusual themes and the nostalgic moments from local high school proms that took place between 1980-1989. Want to submit your vintage LI prom photos? Send them to josh.stewart@newsday.com.

Jennifer Chan was crowned junior prom queen of North Babylon High School on April 18, 1980.

The theme of North Babylon High School's junior prom in 1980 was "We've Got Tonight," according to the yearbook.

Students from Memorial High School in Levittown at the school's junior prom in 1980.

Students from Levittown Memorial High School during junior prom in 1980.

Students from Levittown Memorial High School during junior prom in 1980.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley prefers flannel shirts these days, but he managed to don a tux for the Ward Melville High School Senior prom in 1983.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown at the school's junior prom in 1980.

This Levittown Memorial High School couple shared a special moment during their junior prom celebration in 1980.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown dance at the school's junior prom in 1980.

North Babylon High School students hit the dance floor at the junior prom of 1987. Ladies showed off all kinds of gown styles, from flowing ruffles to lacy layers.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown at the school's junior prom in 1982.

Connetquot High School students Nicole Cicerone, Debbie Quaglio and Michelle Buonocore designed a jukebox decoration for the 1989 junior prom.

Before the junior cruise tradition came along, Connetquot High School held the prom right in their building. This yearbook snapshot captured the transformation of the gymnasium in 1989.

These students waved their hands in the air like they just didn't care at the 1987 North Babylon High School junior prom.

The prom court posed proudly at the North Babylon High School junior prom of 1987.

The Islip High School prom festivities were in full swing in this 1984 yearbook shot.

John McCaffrey and Diane Cadullo were crowned as the Islip High School junior prom king and queen of 1984.

Students line in a double row to pose for the camera during the 1983 Sanford H. Calhoun High School senior prom.

A pair of students pose for a snapshot at the beach following the 1984 Freeport High School senior prom.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown before going to the school's junior prom in 1982.

Michael D'Ambrosio dances with his high school sweetheart Marcy at the Island Trees High School 1988 senior prom. Michael and Marcy married in January of 1994, and today have three children.

The students attending the 1981 East Hampton High School junior prom seemed to be having a fantastic time on the dance floor.

Darren Collins wears sneakers and tails at the Huntington High School prom on June 13, 1986.

Students at Levittown Memorial High School dance during the school's junior prom in 1982.

Richard D'Arrigo and Candy Ellman sparkle at the Sachem High School senior prom held at the Colonie Hill Golf Club in Hauppauge on June 8, 1985.

Ray Huggin dances with Dawn Eyester at the Sachem High School senior prom held June 8, 1985, at the Colonie Hill Golf Club in Hauppauge.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown at the school's junior prom in 1982.

Students join the festivities at the Huntington High School prom on June 13, 1986.

Guy Bebedetto and Sharon Aguam dance at Sachem High School's senior prom on June 8, 1985, at the Colonie Golf Club in Hauppauge.

Students from Division Avenue High School in Levittown dance at the school's junior prom in 1980.

Sachem High School seniors pose for pictures at their prom on June 8, 1985, at the Colonie Hill Golf Club in Hauppauge.

Students at Levittown Memorial High School during the school's junior prom in 1982.

Members of the graduating class of Sachem High School celebrate at their senior prom on June 8, 1985, at the Colonie Hill Golf Club in Hauppauge.

Eric Wolf and Jenn Lorusso dance at the North Babylon High School prom on May 13, 1989.

An East Rockaway High School student shows off her dance moves while grasping her taffeta gown at the 1987 junior prom.

A couple gets "carried away" while having fun at the Kings Park High School 1982 Junior Prom.

A quartet of students smile for the camera while taking in the Plainedge High School 1985 Junior Prom.

Monique Anthony, whose boyfriend was in the Army, decided not to wear a gown to the Huntington High School prom on June 13, 1986.

A group of seniors from the Longwood High School Class of 1981 form a kickline while posing for a snapshot.

A couple of members of the Centereach High School Class of 1987 get caught by the camera while dancing at their junior prom.

Students from Memorial High School in Levittown at the school's junior prom in 1980.

A couple dancing at the North Shore High School Class of 1988's junior prom pauses for the camera.

A couple shares a romantic moment on the dance floor during Farmingdale High School's prom for the Class of 1986.

A young woman attending Seaford High School's Class of 1984 prom rocks the popular, feathered Farrah Fawcett-like hairstyle while her date, clad in a white tuxedo, resembles Kevin Bacon in the hit 1984 film "Footloose."

Sporting a robin's egg blue suit, Ernie Fikar attended the 1982 Bethpage High School senior prom with the future Mrs. Karen Fikar. The Bethpage alums have been married for 27 years and their two children now attend their alma mater.

This couple stares into each other's eyes during a slow dance at Bethpage High School's prom in 1988. That year, the prom's theme song was the hit "I'll Melt With You" by Modern English.

Students at Levittown Memorial High School share a kiss during the school's junior prom in 1982.

The queen, joined by her royal court, reigns over the 1985 Hicksville High School junior prom, rocking a ruffled tiered dress and voluminous hair.

Seaford High School's Class of 1984 attends their prom sporting a variety of '80s styles including ribbon chokers and dresses with belts, lace and off-the-shoulder necklines.

Off the shoulder dresses accented with pink frills, and suits with long overcoats were the fashion for this group of students heading to the Bethpage High School prom in 1989.

Puffy sleeves, white gloves and big hair -- this student wearing a "pretty in pink" dress at the 1989 junior prom for W. Tresper Clarke High School in East Meadow sported nearly all of the hot '80s trends.

Clad in a robin egg blue suit, a Farmingdale High School student dances the night away at his senior prom in 1986. According to the yearbook, "after the prom, couples flocked to discos in New York City and Long Island, diners and the quiet settings of the beaches."

With the theme, "Let the Good Times Roll," the Class of 1982 for Levittown's Division Avenue High School celebrated their junior prom.

Rocking frocks and pumps that were very trendy at the time, Farmingdale High School seniors danced along to a live band, one of two that performed during the Class of 1985's junior prom.

Students at Levittown Memorial High School during the school's junior prom in 1982.