Long Island

See photos of protests on LI over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis

Protests in communities across Long Island, including Plainview and Riverhead, have occurred following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. 

People gather with signs at the soccer fields
Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

People gather with signs at the soccer fields protesting the death of George Floyd in Brentwood on Saturday May 30, 2020

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others
Credit: Randee Daddona

A demonstrator demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police marches in Riverhead on Sunday. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt his neck during an arrest.

Over 300 demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd
Credit: Randee Daddona

Over 300 demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police march in Riverhead on Sunday. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

Protesters gather on South Oyster Bay Rd. as
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Demonstrators march on South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview on Sunday as protests around the country continue over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Demonstrators march on South Oyster Bay Road in
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Demonstrators march on South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview on Sunday as protests around the country continue over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

A man attends a rally at Stotzky Park
Credit: James Carbone

A man attends a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead in memory of George Floyd on Sunday.

Eric Williams, organizer of a rally at Stotzky
Credit: James Carbone

Eric Williams, organizer of a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead, addresses the crowd on Sunday.

People attend a rally at Stotzky Park in
Credit: James Carbone

People attend a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead in memory of George Floyd on Sunday,

Zoey Starr, Ah'Mirah Miles, 10, and Zykai Henderson,
Credit: James Carbone

Young demonstrators attend a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead on Sunday.

