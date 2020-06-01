See photos of protests on LI over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis

Protests in communities across Long Island, including Plainview and Riverhead, have occurred following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

People gather with signs at the soccer fields protesting the death of George Floyd in Brentwood on Saturday May 30, 2020

A demonstrator demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police marches in Riverhead on Sunday. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt his neck during an arrest.

Over 300 demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police march in Riverhead on Sunday. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

Demonstrators march on South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview on Sunday as protests around the country continue over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Protesters march on South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview on Sunday as protests around the country continue over the death of George Floyd while he was being arrested by Minneapolis police.

A man attends a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead in memory of George Floyd on Sunday.

Protesters gather on South Oyster Bay Rd. as protests around the country continue over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police in the days of the Coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Plainview.

Eric Williams, organizer of a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead, addresses the crowd on Sunday.

People attend a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead in memory of George Floyd on Sunday,

Young demonstrators attend a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead on Sunday.