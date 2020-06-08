See photos of protests on LI over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Part 2

Protests in communities across Long Island, including Plainview and Riverhead, have occurred following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Tristan Eduard age 4, from Queens attends a Black Lives Matter protest which begins at the Freeport LIRR station, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Freeport.

A peaceful gathering at Agawan Park in Southampton on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police.

Elizabeth Sokolova, Great Neck South sophomore, honors the memory of George Floyd by bowing her head in silence for eight minutes 46 seconds during a peaceful anti-racism rally at John L. Iepli Firefighters Park in Great Neck, NY on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

A Black Lives Matter protest begins at Pratt Park, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Glen Cove.

Protestors chant while walking down Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, Friday, June 5, 2020.

Participants in a protest march in memory of George Floyd in East Hampton, June 7, 2020. ....

Hesaun Black, 27, from Mattituck gets an emotional hug from a protester during a protest from Jean Cochran Park to Southold Town Police Headquarters in Peconic on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Black Lives Matter protest at Bethpage LIRR Station parking lot in Bethpage Saturday June 6, 2020

A man with his fist out the window as the crowd marches down Great Neck Road during a protest following the death of George Floyd from Amityville to Copiague, Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Protesters march against police brutality along Sunrise Highway and Maple Street in Rockville Center, New York on Sunday June 07, 2020

Protestors chant while walking down Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, Friday, June 5, 2020.

Rashid Johnson, right, from NYC, participates in a protest march in memory of George Floyd in East Hampton, June 7, 2020. ....

Lisa Pitcher from Queens attends a Black Lives Matter protest which begins at Pratt Park, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Glen Cove.

A woman holds up a poster showing the victims of homicide by the hands of police and other white people who had not been convicted or charged with their deaths, joined members of Black Lives Matter of Long Island and several hundred others at a rally and march from Pratt Park in Glen Cove, 3.5 miles through Sea Clif June 7, 2020. The throng of people were protesting police brutality and hoped for changes in laws to protect those arrested from assualt or death after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

Black Lives Matter protestors gather during a peaceful protest in Merrick, NY. on the evening of June 2, 2020. The protest was to show support with the Black Lives Matter movement and to fight racism in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Smithtown protesters on Main Street on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Hundreds of mostly young adults protested and marched demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police was held at Agawan Park in Southampton with a walk through the village on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Protestors chant while walking down Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, Friday, June 5, 2020.

Raya O'Neal from East Hampton particpates in a protest march in memory of George Floyd in East Hampton, June 7, 2020. ....

Members of clergy and laity from area Churches and Synagogues march in Bellmore against Racism and to honor George Floyd on the afternoon of June 7, 2020

Protesters take control on Main Street in Westhampton Beach against police brutally and the death of George Floyd who died while in police custody. June 6, 2020

Black Lives Matter protestors gather during a peaceful protest in Merrick, NY. on the evening of June 2, 2020. The protest was to show support with the Black Lives Matter movement and to fight racism in the wake of the police involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Black Lives Matter protest at Bethpage LIRR Station parking lot in Bethpage Saturday June 6, 2020

Protesters takeover Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow as they protested against the death of George Floyd on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Jahshua Taylor, of Westbury (cq), shouts as protestors walk down Old Country Road from Westbury towards Garden City in the death of George Floyd, Saturday, June 6, 2020.

People protest the police involved death of George Floyd during a rally in front of Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst on the afternoon of June 3, 2020.

Protestors chant on the ground while walking down Carleton Avenue in Central Islip, Friday, June 5, 2020.

Large protest along Main Street in Smithtown on Sunday, June 7, 2020, where they clashed with Trump supporters.

Protestor chants Black Lives Matter in Caravan for Justice and Change that is traveling from Mineola to Hauppauge. June 7, 2020 in Mineola, N.Y. On May 25th Minneapolis police arrested George Floyd and killed him by kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, triggering Black Lives Matter protests across the country and around the world.

Protestor chants Black Lives Matter in Caravan for Justice and Change that is traveling from Mineola to Hauppauge. June 7, 2020 in Mineola, N.Y. On May 25th Minneapolis police arrested George Floyd and killed him by kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, triggering Black Lives Matter protests across the country and around the world.

Peaceful protest on Broadway in Greenlawn, Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Protesters take control on Main Street in Bay Shore against police brutally and the death of George Floyd who died while in police custody. June 7, 2020

Hundreds of anti-racism protesters gather for a peaceful rally at John L. Iepli Firefighters Park in Great Neck, NY on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

A Black Lives Matter protest begins at the Freeport LIRR station, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Freeport.

Protesters take control on Main Street in Bay Shore against police brutally and the death of George Floyd who died while in police custody. June 7, 2020

Smithtown protesters on Main Street on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Moment of silence for George Floyd at The Common Ground at Rotary Park in Sayville June 7, 2020....

The NAACP is leading a Caravan for Justice and Change that is traveling from Mineola to Hauppauge. June 7, 2020 in Mineola, N.Y. On May 25th Minneapolis police arrested George Floyd and killed him by kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, triggering Black Lives Matter protests across the country and around the world.

Protestors walk down Old Country Road from Westbury towards Garden City in the death of George Floyd, Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Hundreds of mostly young adults protested and marched demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police was held at Agawan Park in Southampton with a walk through the village on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Protestor wrote "Black Lives Matter" on her car window in Caravan for Justice and Change that is traveling from Mineola to Hauppauge. June 7, 2020 in Mineola, N.Y. On May 25th Minneapolis police arrested George Floyd and killed him by kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, triggering Black Lives Matter protests across the country and around the world.