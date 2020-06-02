Two men were arrested in Shirley on Monday night, both charged with obstructing governmental administration, after Suffolk County police said they ignored officers' warnings and broke through skirmish lines during a protest march on William Floyd Parkway.

The two arrests came on a night of otherwise peaceful rallies across Long Island to condemn police brutality and decry racism — part of a wave of demonstrations nationwide that has continued for nearly a week after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The arrests in Suffolk both happened on the northbound William Floyd Parkway at Brookhaven Airport Road, police said. The first occurred at 9:50 p.m., the second at 10:08 p.m. Both involved officers from the Seventh Precinct.

Police said the two men, whose identities were not immediately released, were held overnight and issued desk appearance tickets. Both were part of a large group of protesters in an area police said stretched from Sunrise Highway north to the Long Island Expressway. It was not clear how many had gathered for the otherwise peaceful demonstration.

Nassau County police could not immediately provide any information Tuesday morning regarding overnight protest demonstrations in the county.

The initial reports were in marked difference to those out of New York City, where more than 200 were arrested during demonstrations, according to the NYPD.

An NYPD spokesman also said a sergeant from the 44th Precinct in the Bronx was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being struck by a motor vehicle fleeing the scene of an incident that appeared to be related to looting. A number of the New York City arrests came after protesters violated an 11 p.m. curfew announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in an effort to curb reported looting.

On Long Island Monday, protesters carried signs, chanted, marched and spoke with rage and passion, demanding justice for Floyd, 46, an unarmed African American man who died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

More than 2,500 people of all races and ages streamed through Mineola and Garden City. In an extraordinary moment, the protesters took a knee in unison and were joined by Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

In Commack, about 260 protesters gathered at the junction of Jericho Turnpike and Veterans Highway to call for institutional reform in how law enforcement interacts with minorities.

Several hundred protesters marched through Huntington Village chanting "George Floyd."

In Babylon Town, there was a protest caravan of vehicles honking horns and adorned with signs and messages on windows calling for justice for Floyd and an end to police brutality.

The march on wheels, designed to help maintain social distancing, made its way from a shopping center to Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst where vehicles looped around the building several times before heading to Suffolk County police's First Precinct in West Babylon.

On the lawn in front of Town Hall, dozens of protesters gathered with their own signs as motorists on Sunrise Highway honked their horns in support.

In Port Jefferson Station, more than 200 people — mostly young and white — held signs declaring “Black Lives Matter,” and “No Justice No Peace.”

With John Valenti

