About 200 protesters gather in Bethpage

About 200 protesters lined Stewart Avenue in Bethpage Saturday, the seventh day of protests on Long Island against racism and police brutality after a black man was killed in Minneapolis police custody.

Protesters chanted “black lives matter” among other slogans while also handing out hand sanitizer and water and registering people to vote.

“As long as we keep peace and unity as the primary purpose in mind, you need to provide information how to actually implement change,” said organizer Nicole Nirenberg, 31, of East Meadow. “Standing on a sidewalk makes us feel together, but we need to do more. At the end of the day we’re standing up against racism on Long Island.”

Co-organizer Christina Lemyre, 31, of Bellmore said the protest was not anti-police but encouraged reforms such as requiring body cameras for police.

“This nuisance is becoming a movement,” Lemyre said. “I love that it’s stopping traffic and pulling people out of their homes. It’s an opportunity for everyone. Racism has no place on Long Island. It’s 2020. Enough is enough, silence is violence and we’re done.”

On Long Island, only Suffolk County police and Freeport police have body cameras. Nassau County has explored adding cameras but have said they are weighing the expense. The PBA has backed including cameras in contract negotiations.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, who supervised Saturday’s protest in Bethpage, said there have been no arrests or criminal mischief in Nassau County during the duration of the protests.

“We’ve been working with them and they’ve been working with us. We’ve taken some extra precautions to keep safe,” Ryder said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Last night an organization walked from Valley Steam all the way to Merrick. They got their message out the entire way, peacefully on the sidewalk and everyone went home at the end of the night. That’s what this is about. Let them have their turn and their First Amendment right and at the end of the day everyone goes home to see their families,” Ryder said.

He said police have used drones and helicopters to monitor protests and have controlled traffic as a precaution.

Nassau County police issued several traffic advisories Saturday due to planned demonstrations.

Bethpage: Traffic delays were expected on Stewart Avenue at the Bethpage Long Island Rail Road Station.

Farmingdale: Delays were expected on Main Street and Motor Avenue from the Dark Horse Tavern to Allen Park.

Mineola / Garden City: Delays were expected starting at noon on Franklin Avenue from Old Country Road to Stewart Avenue.

Garden City: Delays were expected starting at 3:30 p.m. on Old Country Road at The Gallery at Westbury Plaza.

Manhasset: Delays were expected starting at 4 p.m. on Northern Boulevard from Community Drive to Plandome Road.

Westbury: Delays were expected starting at 4 p.m. on Old Country Road and Merchants Concourse.

Police said there also may be closures on parkways near each of the demonstration sites.

With John Asbury

Check back for updates on this developing story.



