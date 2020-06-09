This story was reported by Antonio Planas, Nicholas Spangler, John Asbury and Zachary R. Dowdy. It was written by Dowdy.

A least six demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd were scheduled on Long Island for Tuesday, the day that funeral services were held for the black Minneapolis man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Diverse crowds of protesters were expected to show up at events in Syosset, Lindenhurst, Islip, West Hempstead, Smithtown and Hewlett to express outrage against police brutality and lobby for reforms more than two weeks after Floyd's May 25 death.

The demonstrations in recent days have been largely peaceful, said officials, though they have drawn smaller crowds — hundreds instead of thousands of people — and just a few of the dozens of demonstrations have seen tense exchanges, officials said.

Police and area residents are closely watching one scheduled for Smithtown at 6 p.m.

A previous demonstration in the village was one of few on Long Island to attract counterprotesters. sparking trading of verbal barbs that continued on the social media platforms Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Video of the victim of an alleged attack by counterprotesters, and of a man screaming at marchers, have drawn hundreds of thousands of views, and supporters of the protesters are doxing counterprotesters they say are racist. Meanwhile, some town residents are circulating screen shots of angry tweets they say are by protesters using incendiary language of their own.

One resident, a critic of the protests who spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because he said he feared for his family’s safety, said “people are terrified” of the planned Tuesday evening protest. “We’re pulling our kids out of activities.”

A Suffolk police representative said officers would be present at the march.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said at her daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak that this week's protests are "a little bit smaller than they have been."

She added: "The protesters are continuing to make their voices heard. This is part of a national movement" and thanked police "for handling this whole protest movement with professionalism and respect."