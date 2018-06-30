From Greenport to Great Neck, Long Islanders on Saturday joined demonstrations spanning the nation supporting immigrant families who have been divided from their children under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy for illegal border crossings.

Wrenching audio and pictures of children crying as they were taken from their parents after crossing to the United States from Mexico have inspired many civic, human rights, environmental, justice and other groups to unite with immigrant activists.

At least one protest is planned in every state, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, to demand the Trump Administration immediately reunite parents and children, according to the organizers’ website, FamiliesBelongTogether.org.

Hundreds of white-clad protesters gathered in front of the Rockville Centre LIRR station Saturday to denounce the Trump Administration’s policy of separating families at the border.

The Rockville Centre rally was one of more than 700 “Families Belong Together” protests held nationwide, including an anchor march held in Washington, D.C., Saturday. Protesters demanded the Trump Administration reunite families separated at the Southern border, end family detention and end the zero tolerance policy, according to the rally’s official website.

“I will not sit idly by and see children put in cages,” said Liz Stack of Rockville Centre, who helped organize the rally. “Not on my watch.”

The rally kicked off at 10 a.m. to chants of, “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here” as a crowd of more than 200 people arrived at the station, carrying posters and wearing white to signify peace and unity.

“I came because I feel the ways the families are being treated at the border is cruel,” said Rona Kay, 68, of East Rockaway.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Local speakers told the crowd to take an active role in advocating for immigration reforms in the upcoming election, such as calling and writing to congressmen and local officials.

“We have been the silent majority for far too long now,” Emma Travers, co-founder of Raising Voices, an activist organization, said. “This protest is only the beginning.”

Under Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, the government has begun prosecuting all migrants caught entering the country without authorization. Trump has halted his policy of taking children from their detained parents under public pressure, but around 2,000 children are still being held, with many families saying they don't know how to locate them.

Children generally can only be detained with their families for up to 20 days under the Flores agreement. The 1997 Flores decision requires that children be placed with a close relation or family friend without delay as opposed to locking them up.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said Monday the White House’s policy toward illegal entry remained intact, adding that officials were working on a plan that would enable parents to still be prosecuted but without “an extended separation from their children.”

The Department of Homeland Security has formally requested space for up to 12,000 beds at a military base to detain families caught crossing the border illegally, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

About 10 of the children taken from their families were placed at MercyFirst in Syosset; East Harlem’s Cayuga Center was caring for 239 of them, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.

In addition to Rockville Centre, demonstrations on Saturday are planned in East Meadow, East Quogue, East Setauket, Fire Island’s Fair Harbor, Great Neck, Greenport, Huntington Station, Lido Beach and Westbury, according to the organizers’ website.

With Sabrina Escobar and AP