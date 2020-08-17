TODAY'S PAPER
Power outages dwindling after Sunday's stormy weather

PSEG and Hawkeye Electric work on restoring power

PSEG and Hawkeye Electric work on restoring power at the intersection of Manor Road and Karl Road in Smithtown on Aug. 11. Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
The number of power outages dwindled Monday morning after thousands of Long Islanders were out of power amid blustery weather Sunday evening.

PSEG at 6:15 a.m. on Monday morning reported just 43 outages affecting about 124 customers.

Sunday's outages were scattered through Long Island, according to the PSEG outage map. The outage number fluctuated throughout the day, going up to 6,702 by 7 p.m., then back down to 4,271 minutes later and down to about a thousand customers or less later in the night.

Elizabeth Flagler, a PSEG Long Island spokeswoman, said Sunday’s outages were due to the unsettled weather.

“We had quite a bit of lightning and heavy rain come through the middle of the Island,” she said, explaining lightning struck a power pole in Holbrook, where a majority of the outages — 2,200 customers — were as of just before 7:30 p.m.

The new power outages Sunday came after PSEG Long Island's restoration of the original 420,000 customers whose power was knocked out from the high winds of Tropical Storm Isaias, as well as thousands afterward that were storm-related.

The number of outages for customers of Altice, the company that operates Optimum, and Verizon, was not disclosed by company representatives. Early Monday those providers were reporting no significant impacts or outages online.

