Long Island

$175G in grants awarded to promote Black financial wellness

Charlene Thompson, commissioner of the Village of Hempstead's

Charlene Thompson, commissioner of the Village of Hempstead's Community Development Agency, speaks to collaborators and community organizers in Melville in a Long Island Community Foundation event on Feb. 27. Credit: Johnny Milano

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Seven nonprofits will share a total of $175,000 in grants to help Black individuals and families secure living-wage jobs and achieve "financial wellness," the Long Island Racial Equity Donor Collaborative at the Long Island Community Foundation announced this week.

The donor collaborative was launched in 2018 with the goal of furthering a more "financially inclusive and racially equitable Long Island," the group said in a statement Tuesday.

"We are focused on strengthening the capacity of community-based efforts to create economic opportunities among Black residents, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to their families and communities," the group said.

The $25,000 grants were awarded to:

— Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, which will develop a career training program that will provide a "high-wage entry-level job" to participants upon completion. The program will serve East End communities and towns from Riverhead to Montauk.

— Choice for All, which will develop a plan to open financial empowerment centers in Roosevelt and Wyandanch to improve the credit health of Black Long Islanders;

— Family Community Life Center Inc., which will plan and develop a pipeline to quality jobs for underserved Black individuals in Riverhead and neighboring areas;

— Leadership Training Institute, which will improve the Hempstead Workforce Re-Entry Task Force program in collaboration with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The program will help individuals aged 17 to 28 with job readiness, placement and retention;

— New Hour for Women and Children of Long Island, which will develop programming and train staff to provide a trauma-informed approach to financial counseling, coaching and credit for "criminal justice-involved women" to ensure they never return to jail/prison;

— Urban League of Long Island Inc., which will prepare to launch its Employment Equity via Job Access Program, providing a vocational and certificate-based training that will help participants identify and mitigate barriers to employment, provide and/or link participants to appropriate supportive services, and viable employment opportunities;

— WDN Resource Center, aka Women’s Diversity Network, which will develop its career mentorship program to foster relationships with public and private sector employers and staff with the goal of connecting Black women to quality jobs that will grow their wealth.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

