Long Island

MTA: Person fatally struck by train, cancellations on Babylon branch

An unauthorized person on the tracks in Wantagh

An unauthorized person on the tracks in Wantagh Tuesday afternoon was struck and killed by an LIRR train, causing delays and cancellations on the Babylon branch, the MTA  said. Credit: Newsday File/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Delays and cancellations of Long Island Rail Road trains on the Babylon branch continued Tuesday night after a train fatally struck an unauthorized person on the tracks in Wantagh, the MTA said.

At least one eastbound train, the 4:56 p.m. from Atlantic Terminal to Babylon, was canceled, with customers advised to take a 5:34 p.m. instead. A 6:03 p.m. and a 6:39 p.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station was also canceled, with customers advised to take a 6:07 p.m. or a 7:09 p.m. train, according to the tweets.

The person was struck on at 5:04 p.m. on tracks near the Wantagh LIRR station and MTA police are investigat., said agency spokesperson Kayla Shults.

Babylon branch customers can expect additional delays and cancellations and should check mta.info for service impacts, Shults said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

