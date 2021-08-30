Hurricane Ida rescue team led by FDNY battalion chief from West Islip

An FDNY battalion chief from Long Island is leading a Louisiana-bound caravan to rescue trapped victims of Hurricane Ida, he said Monday from the road.

That chief, Joseph Downey of West Islip, estimates that more than one third of the 83 cops, firefighters and other rescuers heading down south on his team are from the Island.

Downey, who is 59 and originally from Deer Park, said he anticipates those on his team would use the boats in the caravan to rescue those forced to attics and roofs by rising floodwaters.

Ida battered the Louisiana coast over the weekend and wrecked the electrical grid in New Orleans, leaving the city and beyond without power in the late-summer heat.

The team is known as Urban Search and Rescue — New York Task Force 1, according to a news release sent Sunday by the office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The team is comprised of cops and firefighters.

Downey, who was deployed to Biloxi, Mississippi, following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, expects this mission to last 10 to 14 days. The team deploys from a warehouse in Brooklyn in the Bushwick area and left Sunday night around 7 p.m. The plan: "Go in with boats to help out."

The rescues, he said, are likely to be similar to what the team faced in 2005.

"Some of the people were found in their attics or on their roofs," he said.

The team, which is en route to Baton Rouge, specializes in urban search and rescue and is being assisted by six canines.

The deployment is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Urban Search and Rescue program. It's been activated several times over the past 30 years or so, including for Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and the 1994 Northridge Earthquake in California, plus the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the 9/11 attacks, and to other disasters, a city news release said.