In uncertain times, school districts count budget votes, brace for cuts

Long Island school districts start their unprecedented count of mail-in ballots on Tuesday, in elections marked by confusion and uncertainty over a revamped voting system and state educational funding.

Many districts report an upsurge in returns, adding that the count could stretch into late Wednesday or Thursday. Under a state directive, some two million absentee ballots were sent out on the Island alone, as part of efforts to safeguard public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone I talked with the past week says they're getting much higher returns than in the past," said Lorraine Deller, executive director of the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association.

Laura McLean, the district clerk in South Huntington, said 5,595 ballots had poured into her office. The number of ballots over the past five years averaged 1,464 votes annually, mostly by residents who came to the polls in person.

"It's been a daunting effort — daunting," McLean said.

The region's 124 districts are calling for nearly $13.4 billion in spending during the 2020-21 school year, but that figure could drop. Albany has announced it may cut back on state aid to schools, due to falling revenues triggered by the pandemic's economic impact.

Islandwide, proposed spending would rise 1.8% next year, the lowest increase in five years. Taxation would go up 2.1%, the lowest increase in three years. School leaders hope this year's budget requests will be modest enough to maintain support, but worry that the heavier volume of votes may signal discontent.

School taxes account for more than 60% of homeowners' property taxation.

Provision of ballots to virtually all registered voters will encourage participation by making the process more convenient, supporters said. Skeptics said, on the other hand, that such a voting process was likely to draw participants with limited knowledge of school operations. .

Any districts failing to win majority approval for their budgets can hold revotes, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has ruled. The most likely revote dates are either July 21 or July 28, according to school representatives. Any systems failing to win in the second round essentially face tax freezes next year.

School-board candidates also have felt the impact of the pandemic, through curtailment of public rallies and door-to-door electioneering. More than 380 candidates are running this year, with contested seats in dozens of districts including Hempstead, Port Washington, Westbury, Brentwood, Huntington and Riverhead.

The Wyandanch district faces two election-related issues: The system is asking voters to override the state's cap on property taxation, saying it needs extra money to maintain sports teams. Meanwhile, the state has appointed a fiscal monitor to keep tabs on Wyandanch's spending.

Nancy Holliday, vice president of Wyandanch's school board, is seeking reelection, while questioning the state's monitor move. Holliday said the state should focus more attention on providing additional cash assistance for her district, the poorest on the Island.

"I think the state could have worked with us a little longer before they appointed a monitor," said Holliday, who has served on the board since 2008. "A monitor is something that's viewed as a negative."

Holliday's challenger in the board race is Jarod Morris, a local civic activist. Morris said he is in "a thousand percent agreement" with the monitors' appointment, because he believes this will build public confidence in the district's spending plans.

"The monitor will be able to be transparent with the community, as we hold the board responsible when it comes to questions regarding fiscal status of the school district," Morris said.

Wainscott, a tiny and wealthy East End district, also seeks a cap override.