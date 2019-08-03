Nassau and Suffolk officials said Saturday there were no imminent threats to Long island's shopping malls following the shooting massacre in El Paso, Texas, that left at least 20 people dead and 26 others injured.

Although Nassau faces no immediate threat, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder said in a statement, "The department’s Asset Forfeiture and Intelligence Unit is working with federal, state, and local authorities to ensure a cohesive exchange of information. Nassau County Police are intensifying patrols around malls, public events and other areas of concern."

The Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement that the department was closely monitoring intelligence about the "tragic shooting in El Paso, Texas." Though there was no credible threat in Suffolk County, the department would continue to work with its partners in law enforcement and adjust its posture accordingly, the statement said.

Both statements extended thoughts and prayers to the El Paso victims and their families.

Emails to representatives for Simon and Westfield malls, which both operate on Long Island, went unanswered, and a phone message left for a Walmart spokeswoman also was not returned.

A statement from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo took the opportunity to address President Donald Trump.

"My heart breaks for the victims of the horrific shooting in El Paso earlier today," Cuomo's statement said. "While President Trump cowardly kowtows to the NRA, the gun violence epidemic is tearing apart our nation and people are dying. Thoughts and prayers will not stop this madness. In New York, we stand up to the NRA. We stand up for the safety of children. We stand up for sanity. It's past time leaders in Washington did the same. Until they do, these senseless murders will continue."