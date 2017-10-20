Long Island areas hit by superstorm Sandy: Then and now
On Oct. 29, 2012, superstorm Sandy made landfall on Long Island, bringing with it record storm surges, pummeling winds and heavy rains. In the aftermath, 13 Long Islanders were killed, and thousands of homes and businesses were either destroyed or severely damaged. While much of the damage has been repaired in the nearly five years since, several areas on Long Island still show permanent signs of change. Check out some then-and-now photos of Sandy's wrath and the aftermath.
