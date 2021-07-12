Long Island has its share of iconic destinations, from the Montauk Lighthouse to downtown Greenport. But the region also has a long list of lesser-known jewels -- Long Island's hidden spots, so to speak. (Some are even hidden in plain sight at popular places like Jones Beach.) What are we missing? Anything else we need to know about places we have here? Email josh.stewart@newsday.com.

Do that hoodoo Near Montauk, Shadmoor State Park's nearly four miles of trails can land you places that seem far from Long Island. A bluff walk 70 feet above the beach along miles of ocean carries hikers up and down gentle green hills. Descending to the half-mile beach below brings views of hoodoos, which are naturally carved earthen structures of red clay and sand that recall the American Southwest.

Secluded benches The shady groves of Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River aren't necessarily a secret. However, many visitors miss the dozens of secluded park benches hidden on the back paths of this 691-acre state park.

Secluded picnic spot Hidden in Stony Brook's 76-acre Avalon Preserve, hikers should look for a group of trees that rises above the chest-high fields of wildflowers. Within the grove is a secluded spot ringed by boulders that offers a great place for a picnic.

Stony Brook's labyrinth Right in the heart of Stony Brook is Avalon Park & Preserve, which includes an 8-acre oasis with a mile-long path among the trees, flowering plants and the sounds of birds. In the center of this labyrinth is a tranquil spot for visitors. Surrounding the park is the 76-acre Avalon Preserve, which is open to biking.

Callahan's Beach Callahan's Beach is a small, quiet North Shore beach tucked neatly out of Route 25A in Fort Salonga. The waves are small, but it's a peaceful place to take a quick dip or a beachfront picnic.

Lakeland County Park Lakeland County Park off Johnson Avenue in Islandia is a wooded refuge, offering a winding maze of handicapped accessible trails to explore. Signs point the way to secluded benches overlooking a pond. There's also a playground and full-sized basketball courts.

Scenic beachfront picnic Did you know there's more to do than fishing at Captree State Park? Keep to the right when entering the park to head toward a beachfront picnic area with a scenic view of Fire Island Inlet and the Robert Moses Causeway.

Hidden wildlife sanctuary The Charles T. Church Nature Preserve, or Shu Swamp Preserve, can only be found by driving past a fenced patch of grass off the side of Frost Mill Road in Mill Neck. Follow a well-worn footpath around to a wooden viewing platform where you can watch heron, cranes and other native wildlife.

Scenic picnic on the Sound Cordwood Park may be small, but this piece of shoreline in Head of the Harbor offers a quiet, secluded picnic spot overlooking the Long Island Sound. Town of Smithtown residents with a permit can picnic or take a relaxing dip in the water.

Camping on the beach Did you know that you can camp out under the stars in Suffolk? Residents of the Town of Smithtown are welcome to pitch a tent, grill and relax on shores of Short Beach, a quiet shoreline located off the end of Moriches Road in St. James. While you're there, keep an eye on the skies -- you may catch an osprey or two heading home to roost. For more information on permits, call 631-269-1122

Secret salt marshes Though West Meadow is typically known for its sandy north shore beach, it's actually home to an expansive wetlands preserve and bird sanctuary, too. If you follow the long road behind the shore (perfect for runners or cyclists looking for a scenic workout) you will eventually find the Dr. Erwin J. Ernst Marine Conservation Center. One dirt path off the main road takes you into the heart of the salt marshes -- and there's a dock you can sit on to enjoy the breathtaking views.

A hidden well It may look like a simple pipe, but this constantly flowing well actually offers some of the freshest, cleanest water to drink -- if you can find it. It's tucked away in the heart of the West Meadow Wetland Preserve in Stony Brook and is frequented by those familiar with the park looking to take a break and cool off as they walk along the trails.

Massapequa oasis Massapequa Preserve has many scenic spots including this one, which is located just off the running and biking trail. Here, visitors can sit on a small bench and watch swans and ducks swim by.

Indian Landing Indian Landing in the Carmans River in Shirley once served as a meeting place for Native Americans. It can be reached by water and from a walking trail at the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge Complex Center and Headquarters. The center is currently closed but the trail is open during the daytime.

A Jones Beach secret Inside Field 10 at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh is a hidden trail that guides visitors through sand dunes to a spot on the beach that, during the winter time, is an ideal spot to search for seals bobbing from underwater.

End of the road All along the East End, roads that come to an end have an adventure just beyond the dead end sign. For instance, this Southampton street runs right into the Shinnecock Inlet. Next time you're in the Hamptons, take a detour down a few side streets near the water.

Merrick's oasis To reach this oasis you have to scale a 115-foot hill at the former Merrick Landfill, now the Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve, located off the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Merrick. At the top, you'll see two man-made ponds, which attract natural wildlife, and impressive views of Jones Beach and the New York City skyline.

The great Hamptons lawn This is not a top secret: The Hamptons are hot during the summer. While everyone else mobs the beaches, take a break from the water by visiting Agawam Park, which is nestled right in Southampton's downtown. The park has a great lawn and a top-notch playground for children. This photo is from May 27, 2013.

Bluffs, on Long Island The David Weld Sanctuary in Nissequogue is a tight loop of trails that runs along the North Shore, skimming the bluffs of the Long Island Sound and winding through vine-laden woods. You can thank us later.

Babylon paradise Babylon Village locals aren't going to like that we are blowing the top off one of Long Island's best-kept secrets. Southards Pond is 19 acres of paradise just south of Sunrise Highway. Fishing, walking and jogging trails, and foot bridges make Southards worth the drive. Sorry, Babylon.

Paddling at Belmont Belmont Lake State Park in Babylon is known for its walking trails, picnic areas, children's playgrounds and cannons captured from a British warship. But it's during the summer months that Belmont's paddle boats become available. Only then can you paddle through the middle of the lake in peace, with ducks following nearby.

Hoops at the harbor Trying to stay in shape? You'll be hard pressed to find a prettier spot to practice foul shots than the basketball court on Woodbine Avenue in Northport Village. Can't get the hook shot to drop? Eh, don't sweat it. Walk a few steps to the water and enjoy the view. This photo is from January 2013.

Secret scoops Old-fashioned ice cream places are getting harder to find, and McNulty's in Miller Place may be even more difficult to track down since it's off the beaten path. The shop is tucked away on North Country Road, so launch your GPS and enjoy.