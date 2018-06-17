Voters in villages around Long Island go to the polls Tuesday to pick mayors and trustees. Thirteen village have contested races.

In Muttontown, two candidates are running to replace the current mayor, who is not seeking re-election, and seven people are seeking the three open trustee seats. The challengers say the current board has an “adversarial” relationship with residents, but the incumbents cite their experience and keeping tax increases to a minimum.

Bellport’s three candidates running for two seats on the village board have cited financial responsibility and community improvements as the top issues in their campaigns.

Two Hewlett Harbor trustees are seeking to defend their two-year seats against one challenger in the village’s first contested race in more than a decade.

Three candidates are seeking two trustee seats in the East Hampton Village election. The candidates have identified improving infrastructure, revitalizing the commercial district, historic renovations and water quality as top issues for the four-year terms.

In Great Neck, two incumbents and one challenger are running for two at-large trustee seats with transparency and downtown revitalization highlighted as key issues.

The Quogue election pits two incumbent board of trustees members against a challenger for two open seats.

The race for two village board of trustees seats in Huntington Bay offers a pair of incumbents who tout their records on taxes against a challenger calling for fresh perspective on local issues.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Three candidates are running for two Atlantic Beach trustee seats, saying speeding, infrastructure and the environment are community concerns.

Port Jefferson’s financial future has become a main issue shaping that election with two incumbents and a political newcomer running for two trustee seats.

Poquott Mayor Dee Parrish faces an election challenge from Trustee John Richardson, who says he has been unfairly targeted for code violations because he has criticized Parrish. They are among six candidates seeking three seats on the village board in the June 19 election, including two open trustee seats.

Candidates in contested mayoral and trustee races in Lawrence say they are concerned about potential development at a decommissioned sewage plant in the village and the neighboring Woodmere golf club.

Two sitting trustees — Deputy Mayor Joe Russo III and Robert De Natale — are facing off in Bayville to succeed Mayor Paul Rupp, who is stepping down after one term.

A Brightwaters village trustee is challenging the incumbent mayor in that village’s election.

To read about each of the contested races, go to newsday.com/villageelections.