Long Islanders headed to the polls Tuesday to help settle the most contentious presidential election in decades during a pandemic that helped prompt more than 2 million New Yorkers statewide to vote well before the traditional Election Day.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and will be open until 9 p.m.

Polling shows Republicans nationwide are energized in support of President Donald Trump, while Democrats are motivated both by support for former Vice President Joe Biden and opposition to Trump, said Steven Greenberg of the Siena College Research Institute poll.

The energy for the top of the ticket usually translates to energy for congressional, state legislative and judicial races below it and has prompted election officials and analysts to expect a big turnout nationwide and in New York State.

Among the key Long Island races is the contest for the 2nd Congressional District, which long has been held by Republican Rep. Peter King, who is retiring. Democrats see an opportunity to flip that seat in the contest between Republican Andrew Garbarino and Democrat Jackie Gordon.

Long Islanders also will choose representatives in the 3rd, 4th and 5th congressional districts.

State legislative races aren’t expected to change majority power in the Assembly or Senate, where Democrats have a solid margin. All 31 Long Island seats are up for election.

The Senate also has 10 open seats because of retirements and senators seeking other elected positions. Democrats see an opportunity to increase their 40-23 majority by flipping some of these seats that were long held by Republicans.

Republicans from Trump on down have sought to counter this with a law-and-order agenda and GOP legislative candidates argue they are needed as a check on big-spending liberal Democrats.

One thing election officials and analysts agree on: The results, whatever they are, won’t likely come fast in many races.

Because of a huge increase in mailed-in absentee votes — more than 130,000 in Nassau and more than 107,000 in Suffolk so far — many results may not be known for days or even weeks. Under state election law, officials must accept absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before Tuesday until Nov. 10.

"It’s been a different kind of year anyway," said Richard Benedetto, a journalism professor at American University and former White House correspondent who covered the disputed 2000 election between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush. "But this is one more wrinkle into it and that adds to the anxiety and the uncertainty of the whole thing … the danger of all this is that people don’t accept the results, whatever they may be, just because it took so long."