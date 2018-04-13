There is a slight chance of morning showers Friday over Long Island, but the rest of the day should be partly sunny, breezy and relatively warm — depending on where you are, forecasters said.

Temperatures in western Nassau County are expected to rise into the low 70s, but it will be cooler near the shore with temperatures on the East End will top out in the mid-50s, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Patchy fog will roll in Friday night and last through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 58° Broken Clouds 63°/50° 63°/50° SEE FULL FORECAST

The rest of the day Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-60s, and any rain that comes along will not start until after sundown, the weather service said.

Showers are likely Sunday and Sunday night with temperatures hitting a high in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

Monday is likely to bring more showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, and the temperature will hit a high close to 60 degrees, the weather service said.