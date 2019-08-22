TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
Long Island

Weekly LI water quality report: Five sites rated poor

By Newsday Staff
Print

Every week from Memorial Day to Labor Day, a team of students and scientists led by Chris Gobler, professor of marine science at Stony Brook University and director of the New York State Center for Clean Water Technology, tests the water quality at 29 locations around Long Island. The result is the Long Island Water Quality Report, which aims to provide regular snapshots of ecosystem health, with an eye to how well the region's bays, harbors, rivers and inlets support robust fishing and shellfishing activity.

A good rating indicates clear water, adequate oxygen levels and no or low levels of algae or bacteria from human or animal waste.

This week’s ratings are as follows:

GOOD: Stony Brook Harbor, Port Jefferson Harbor, Mount Sinai Harbor, South Oyster Bay, Shinnecock Inlet, Little Peconic Bay, Great Peconic Bay, Sag Harbor

FAIR: Oyster Bay Harbor, Cold Spring Harbor, Hewlett Bay, Middle Bay, Fire Island Inlet, western Great South Bay, central Great South Bay, eastern Great South Bay, central Moriches Bay, eastern Moriches Bay, Quantuck Bay, western Shinnecock Bay, mid-Shinnecock Bay, Mattituck Inlet, Peconic River, Three Mile Harbor

POOR: Hempstead Harbor — Harmful algal bloom, low dissolved oxygen; Huntington Harbor — Harmful algal bloom, low dissolved oxygen, water clarity, fecal coliform; Northport Harbor — Harmful algal bloom, low dissolved oxygen, water clarity; Forge River — Harmful algal bloom, low dissolved oxygen, water clarity, fecal coliform; western Flanders Bay — Low dissolved oxygen, harmful algal bloom, water clarity, fecal coliform

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Philanthropist Steve Castleton, left, announces he will personally Wyandanch gets $150G to help save sports teams
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan. NYPD chief: 'If you hesitate, you get yourself killed'
President Donald Trump speaks about the economy on 1600: Poll shows confidence shaky in Trump's economy
Michael Gaines, seen in a photo from Pitt Officials: Man sought for questioning held in N.C.
Long Island's air quality levels Thursday are expected Forecast: Cool-down, overnight storms expected
Glen Cove Mayor Timothy Tenke had been calling No controller means no paychecks for city workers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search