Long Island

Forecast. A break in the hot, steamy weather for Long Island

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
A break from the hot, steamy weather is expected for Long Island on Sunday with breezy conditions and a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

“We could see a shower throughout the entire day,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Carlie Buccola. “It’ll be hit or miss.”

Buccola said it’ll be a damp, cool start to the week but temperatures will continue to rise, reaching the high 70s by Tuesday.  

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 70s on Sunday, Buccola said. On Monday, it’s expected to dry out a bit and heat up to reach the mid-70s. Temperatures will creep up some more Tuesday and partly sunny skies are expected. 

On Tuesday night, there will be a 60-percent chance of showers continuing Wednesday should see the potential for rain continuing through the night when skies are expected to clear. The high Wednesday will be 85 degrees. Sunny skies return Thursday with a high of 81. 

The sunny skies and seasonable temperatures continue on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

