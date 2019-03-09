TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Temps in mid-40s before wintry mix, rain Saturday night

Long Islanders have a chance to enjoy a dry Saturday with temperatures in the mid-40s before a wintry mix and rain move in overnight, meteorologists said.

Saturday's high is expected to be “right around 45, 46 degrees,” said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's station in Upton.

Clouds will begin to increase Saturday night as a weather system moves in and the chance of rain increases, he said. Overnight temperatures will drop to the lower 30s, or as low as the upper 20s in the pine barrens and Twin Forks.

A period of wintry mix is forecast to hit Long Island after midnight but it should be rain “by the time everyone wakes up,” he said.

Expect little to no accumulation from the wintry mix, he said.

Sunday morning begins with rain but the chances of precipitation decrease throughout the afternoon, Ciemnecki said. Temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-40s again before falling to the upper 30s at night.

After that, “we dry out for Sunday night and Monday,” he said.

Monday is expected to have temperatures in the upper 40s, he said.

The week is expected to be dry through Wednesday, with another chance of rain Thursday into Friday, he said.

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

