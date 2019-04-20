With periods of heavy rain expected on Saturday, a flash flood watch is in effect for Long Island, forecasters said.

The watch lasts until 2 p.m. in Nassau County and 8 p.m. in Suffolk County.

Total rainfall will be around 1 inch "with locally higher amounts possible," the National Weather Service said.

"Excessive runoff will be possible which would lead to flooding of urban and poor drainage areas," the weather service said. "In addition, smaller rivers and streams could overflow their banks."

A thunderstorm is possible before noon, then showers are likely after that, forecasters said.

The high temperatures will be near 64 degrees with winds blowing around 14 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 37 mph.

A downed tree across the Long Island Rail Road tracks near East Williston by Sagamore Avenue temporarily suspended Oyster Bar Branch service in both directions between Mineola and Oyster Bay.

There is a chance of showers again on Easter Sunday, which should have light winds and highs in the low 60s. Monday should have even more showers with highs still in the low 60s.