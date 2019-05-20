Long Islanders will likely face scattered showers Monday with temperatures around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

The intermittent rain is expected to hit in the afternoon and evening.

“We’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds with locally heavy rain and thunderstorms,” said James Connolly, a meteorologist with the service.

Highs are slightly above normal. Lows tonight will be around 55 degrees.

Monday will be “summerlike,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman, with the highest temperatures in northwestern Nassau County. Mineola is predicted to have highs of 85 degrees, he said.

“Between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., watch out for showers and storms developing,” he said.

Tuesday looks dry and mostly sunny. Highs will reach 70 degrees. The forecast for Wednesday will be the same.

A chance for rain and thunderstorms could sweep in Thursday night and clear out Friday, the weather service said.

Memorial Day weekend may also see some rain Saturday and Sunday, with a 20 percent chance of showers. High temps for the weekend are predicted to be in the lower to mid-70s.