While white pants are now a faux pas and school is back in session, it doesn’t mean summer weather is over.

Sunday and Monday will be warm, bringing highs of 79 and 80, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday will be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing, with the warm weather dipping to a low of 64 at night, then returning the following day.

There’s a slight chance of showers until 2 p.m. Monday, the weather service said, with the rest of the day being partly sunny. A chance of showers returns in the evening before 9 p.m.

NWS meteorologist Jay Engle said the temperature is “above normal but not recor-breaking or anything like that.”

Tuesday will be sunny but cools off, with a high near 74, the NWS said, with lows dipping to 57 at night.

Wednesday and Thursday remain mostly sunny and will be even cooler, the weather service said, with a high near 71 for Wednesday and a high near 73 for Thursday, dropping to as low as 55 at night Wednesday and as low as 57 Thursday night.

Temperatures will creep back up for the weekend, with Friday expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 77 and Saturday remaining mostly sunny with a high near 79, the NWS said.