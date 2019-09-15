TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Long Island

Long Island forecast: Warm start to final week of summer

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
Print

While white pants are now a faux pas and school is back in session, it doesn’t mean summer weather is over.

Sunday and Monday will be warm, bringing highs of 79 and 80, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday will be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing, with the warm weather dipping to a low of 64 at night, then returning the following day.

There’s a slight chance of showers until 2 p.m. Monday, the weather service said, with the rest of the day being partly sunny. A chance of showers returns in the evening before 9 p.m.

NWS meteorologist Jay Engle said the temperature is “above normal but not recor-breaking or anything like that.”

Tuesday will be sunny but cools off, with a high near 74, the NWS said, with lows dipping to 57 at night.

Wednesday and Thursday remain mostly sunny and will be even cooler, the weather service said, with a high near 71 for Wednesday and a high near 73 for Thursday, dropping to as low as 55 at night Wednesday and as low as 57 Thursday night.

Temperatures will creep back up for the weekend, with Friday expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 77 and Saturday remaining mostly sunny with a high near 79, the NWS said.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview) questioned whether a Nassau dog-tethering bill: too little bite, or too much?
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo watches as thousands of Gov. Cuomo notes shellfish restoration program
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, left, and Nassau Officials: $18.4M Nassau sewer tax error uncovered
Workers dismantled oceanfront homes along Traffic Avenue in Building on sand: Efforts to protect LI communities
Lisa Spatafora-Lessa, from left, Barry Zaks and Natasha Young campers help deliver colorful anti-drug message
The Suffolk County Legislature's Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory Suffolk Legislature opens budget meetings
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search