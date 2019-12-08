A dry, chilly and sunny Sunday will give way to a wet start to the Long Island workweek with a chance of snow Wednesday morning.

Sunday temperatures are expected to reach the low-40s although the wind chill could make it feel much colder, between 25 and 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Upton. Skies are expected to stay dry through the night with a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m.

A small craft advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday for the ocean waters south of Long Island. A gale watch will also be in effect from Monday afternoon through the night.

Monday’s forecast calls for rain with high temperatures in the mid-50s. One to two inches of rain is possible throughout the day with a chance of thunderstorms on the East End, said Matt Wunsch, a meteorologist with the weather service.

“It will probably be raining for most of the Island and will probably end up raining all day,” Wunsch said.

Temperatures could reach the lower 60s Tuesday with rain likely to continue that day.

Rain and snow is likely Wednesday before 7 a.m. with a chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The high is expected to reach the upper 30s and the precipitation chance is 60 percent. The temperature is expected to drop to the lower 20s that night.

The sun returns Thursday when the high is predicted to be around 35 before falling back to the lower 20s at night. Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 40.