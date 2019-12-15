Long Islanders can expect a wet start to the workweek with a chance of snow Monday before autumn comes to a dry and seasonable end.

A breezy and mostly sunny day is predicted for Sunday with a high in the upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service in Upton. Gusts up to 38 knots are possible and a gale warning is in effect for the coastal waters surrounding Long Island until 10 p.m. Clouds then move in tonight as the temperature drops to the upper 20s.

Monday calls for a 50% chance of snow after 10 a.m. as a low pressure system approaches the area, said Matt Wunsch, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Expect cloudy skies with a high near 37 Monday though the wind chill could make it feel as cold as 25. A mix of rain and snow with an accumulation up to an inch is expected to turn to all rain after 2 a.m. as the temperature rises into the upper 30s.

“Tomorrow it’s going to be a little bit messy, mainly in the afternoon, until Tuesday,” Wunsch said.

The rain continues Tuesday with a high in the lower 40s. Skies are expected to clear Tuesday night and no rain is in the forecast through the rest of the week.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be in the upper 30s, Thursday in the lower 30s, Friday in the mid 30s and Saturday near 40, according to the weather service.