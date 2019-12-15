TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
Long Island

Forecast: A mostly sunny Sunday before rain, possible snow Monday

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Long Islanders can expect a wet start to the workweek with a chance of snow Monday before autumn comes to a dry and seasonable end.

A breezy and mostly sunny day is predicted for Sunday with a high in the upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service in Upton. Gusts up to 38 knots are possible and a gale warning is in effect for the coastal waters surrounding Long Island until 10 p.m. Clouds then move in tonight as the temperature drops to the upper 20s.

Monday calls for a 50% chance of snow after 10 a.m. as a low pressure system approaches the area, said Matt Wunsch, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Expect cloudy skies with a high near 37 Monday though the wind chill could make it feel as cold as 25. A mix of rain and snow with an accumulation up to an inch is expected to turn to all rain after 2 a.m. as the temperature rises into the upper 30s.

“Tomorrow it’s going to be a little bit messy, mainly in the afternoon, until Tuesday,” Wunsch said.

The rain continues Tuesday with a high in the lower 40s. Skies are expected to clear Tuesday night and no rain is in the forecast through the rest of the week.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be in the upper 30s, Thursday in the lower 30s, Friday in the mid 30s and Saturday near 40, according to the weather service.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police said a child and four Cops: Child injured in two-crash in North Patchogue
Bayville's current code on sidewalks only requires residential Bayville mulls change to sidewalk code 
Nassau University Medical Center on July 15, 2011. Control board mulls oversight of NUMC finances
Thomas McAteer is stepping down as a LIPA Tom McAteer leaving LIPA board
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove). Suozzi tax relief bill to restore SALT deduction to get vote
Rosario Cascio, 11, and his mother Lilliana Cascio LI Boy, 11, collects holiday gifts for kids in hospitals
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search