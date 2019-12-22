TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
Long Island

Forecast: A chilly, mostly sunny holiday week ahead for Long Island

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Long Islanders can expect clear skies and chilly temperatures for the holiday week.

The forecast calls for sunshine through Friday and slightly above average temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high in the lower 40s although the wind chill could make it feel between 20 and 30 degrees. Skies are expected to remain clear tonight, the first night of Hanukkah, with a low of 32.

Monday’s high could reach the upper 40s though the wind could make it will make it feel colder with wind chills hovering between 25 and 35 degrees. Sunny skies remain Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-40s.

The forecast looks good for Santa’s journey Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 30s.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with the temperature in the mid-40s, according to the weather service.

The rest of the week will remain dry and above freezing with temperatures in the low to mid-40s forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Democrats want Suffolk County Legis. Rob Calarco (D-Patchogue) Suffolk Democrats pick leadership team
Susan Ruffini of Riverhead, left, and Jane Alworth-Menta Another threat looms after cancer treatments
Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore said the sewer Westhampton Beach to use $1.7M grant on sewer project
From the sentencing of former Nassau County Executive What Long Islanders can expect in 2020
Finding parking in downtown Huntington can be a Huntington parking, revitalization top supervisor's agenda
The Village by the Bay apartments near the Amityville developer gets $7.5M IDA tax deal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search