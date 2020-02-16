Monday's Presidents Day forecast for Long Island will be close to a repeat of Sunday with chilly winds, highs in the mid-40s and lows close to freezing both days before rain is expected to move in.

Sunday’s high is expected to hit 44 degrees with winds between 10 to 13 mph making it feel closer 25 to 35, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

"A weak cold front approaches from the Great Lakes today, passing through tonight," the weather service said in its regional summary. “Milder southwest flow will allow temperatures [to] get up into the 40s today."

The temperature is expected to drop to around freezing Sunday night before climbing back into the mid-40s for a sunny Presidents Day on Monday.

On Tuesday, rain gear likely will be needed as the chance of rain is 80% and the high is expected to be near 51 degrees, the weather service said.

The rain is expected to taper off by Wednesday with the rest of week expected to be partly sunny with slightly cooler temperatures, forecasters said.

The high Wednesday should be 44 degrees. A high near 35 degrees is expected Thursday and by Friday, a high of 36 degrees is anticipated.

Warmer temperatures return Saturday when it will be sunny with a high in the mid-40s.