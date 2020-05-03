Long Islanders are in for a warm Sunday followed by a mostly sunny week with cooler than average temperatures.

Any lingering rain from Saturday night is expected to clear by 8 a.m., although the day will stay mostly cloudy with a high nearing 70 degrees in some parts of the Island, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

“A warm front passes early this morning, and partly to mostly sunny skies are expected, along with warm temperatures, especially away from the coast of Long Island and southern Connecticut,” the weather service said in its regional summary. “Many locations will see the mercury rise well into the 70s today, about 10 degrees above normal.”

A cold front comes in Sunday night when the temperature drops down into the lower 50s bringing a 30% chance of rain, mainly after midnight, with mostly cloudy skies.

The sun is back again Monday when the high will be in the lower 60s with gusty winds, according to the weather service. The night stays clear, although the temperature drops down to about 42 and stays lower than normal for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 58, several degrees lower than the average high of 64 degrees for the day at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high about 56. Thursday brings a slight chance of showers, about 30%, with the high again reaching the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Friday will stay mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50s.

Saturday comes with a 30% chance of rain under otherwise partly sunny skies with a high in the mid-50s.