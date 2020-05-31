Sunday's forecast looks cooler and breezier than Saturday, bringing May to a sunny and seasonable end.

Sunday’s high will be about 70 degrees with gusty winds before dropping down to about 50 overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Long Island temperatures on Monday are again predicted to hit about 70, which is close to average for this time of year. It will be a bit cooler on the East End.

The middle of the week brings a chance of rain, 20% on Tuesday, increasing to about 30% Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with a high about 70. Then temperatures begin to warm-up Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The start of the weekend looks promising with mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday and highs both days in the upper 70s.