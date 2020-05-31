TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
Long Island

Long Island forecast: A cool sunny end to May with seasonable week ahead

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Sunday's forecast looks cooler and breezier than Saturday, bringing May to a sunny and seasonable end.

Sunday’s high will be about 70 degrees with gusty winds before dropping down to about 50 overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Long Island temperatures on Monday are again predicted to hit about 70, which is close to average for this time of year. It will be a bit cooler on the East End.

The middle of the week brings a chance of rain, 20% on Tuesday, increasing to about 30% Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with a high about 70. Then temperatures begin to warm-up Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The start of the weekend looks promising with mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday and highs both days in the upper 70s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The owner of Roger's Frigate, an ice cream Store's anti-Cuomo banner violates code, officials say
Firefighters work to extinguish a burning NYPD patrol Chaotic protests continue overnight, mayor sends warning
A shuttered elementary school in Seaford, Friday, May Cuomo, Gates try to re-imagine schools of the future
Neil Goldberg, owner of Main St. Board Game Huntington to work with business leaders on recovery
The entrance to the Town of Riverhead's Enterprise Riverhead to examine documents in proposed EPCAL purchase
SUNY Old Westbury is preparing its campus for Colleges prep for facial recognition, temperature checks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search