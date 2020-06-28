A chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for Sunday and the rest of the week across Long Island during a stretch of unsettled weather.

Sunday brings partly sunny skies and a slight chance of scattered but severe thunderstorms for most of the Island with temperatures topping out in the high 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

"There is potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms [Sunday] afternoon into the evening," the weather service said in its hazardous weather outlook. "Strong to damaging winds gusts will be the main threat with these storms, with a secondary threat of one inch hail."

This week’s possible rain would bring an end to an unusually dry June.

No rainfall was recorded at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip from June 11 through June 27. Just an inch and a half of rain had fallen for the entire month as of Sunday, nearly two a half inches less than normal, according to the weather service.

A chance of rain lingers with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon, according to the weather service forecast. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Downpours could alternate with sunny skies through Friday, the weather service said.

Tuesday and Wednesday again bring a chance of thunderstorms, although the days will otherwise be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s.