Long Island forecast: Sunny with moderate rip current risk

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Be careful in the ocean Sunday: There’s a moderate risk of rip currents at Nassau and Suffolk beaches, according to the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather alert posted Sunday.

The weather Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 71 at night before much of the workweek could see thunderstorms, according to weather service readings at 5:53 a.m. for Farmingdale’s Republic Airport, where it was 73 degrees with a few clouds in the sky.

An air quality health advisory is in effect Sunday for Long Island and New York City due to high levels of ozone.

There is a chance for the storms starting Monday, continuing through Thursday, when it’s expected to be a mix of mostly sunny and partly cloudy.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

