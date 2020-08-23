TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island forecast: warm and muggy with a cool down by midweek

By Vera Chinese
Long Island will see a warm, muggy start to the week with temperatures expected to hit the mid to upper 80s with a slight cool down after that, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday’s high is expected to be in the mid-80s before patchy fog rolls in about midnight, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight temperature is expected to drop into the lower 70s, several degrees higher than the average of 65 for this date at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, the weather service said.

Monday’s high will be in the upper 80s, although the heat index could make it feel much hotter. The forecast calls for a chance of isolated thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s high is predicted to be in the upper 80s, again with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon that continues through the night when the temperature drops to about 66.

The heat will likely break Wednesday and Thursday, which both look to be sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. 

Thursday night brings a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers that increases to 40% Friday with partly sunny skies and an overnight low of 68, the weather service said.

Saturday brings more party sunny skies with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

