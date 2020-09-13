Sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s are in the forecast for the week on Long Island with hazardous rip currents at South Shore beaches through Sunday night before the first hint of fall comes Monday and into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The high risk of rip currents at local ocean beaches, meaning life-threatening conditions are likely for those entering the surf, is expected to persist through the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service. High surf conditions Monday and Tuesday will bring the potential for beach erosion, the weather service said.

Otherwise, Sunday looks sunny with highs in the mid-70s before the night brings a 20% of showers before midnight, according to the weather service.

Monday will be slightly warmer with the high in the upper 70s, before the temperature could dip to the mid-50s at night.

Tuesday looks a bit cooler, sunny with a high in the upper 60s, according to the weather service.

The expected high Wednesday is 74 with sunny skies and an overnight low of 64. Thursday and Friday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Thursday night's low is forecast to be 64.

Fridat night's low is expected to drop to 57 before a Saturday high of about 70.