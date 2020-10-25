Long Islanders are in for a cool and drizzly week with periods of rain likely through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies then a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m. through the night, according to the weather service. Clouds will increase through the day with the high only reaching the mid-50s. A nighttime low of 49 degrees is expected.

Monday is predicted to be one of the warmer days of the week with patchy drizzle, cloudy skies and high in the lower 60s, the weather service said.

The chance of rain Tuesday through Friday ranges from 30% to 50%, according to the weather service. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for most of the week although the current forecast says Thursday could reach 60 degrees.

Then Saturday, Halloween, looks sunny with highs in the mid-50s.