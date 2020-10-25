TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Morning
SEARCH
46° Good Morning
Long Island

Long Island forecast: Cool week ahead with rain likely

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Long Islanders are in for a cool and drizzly week with periods of rain likely through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies then a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m. through the night, according to the weather service. Clouds will increase through the day with the high only reaching the mid-50s. A nighttime low of 49 degrees is expected.

Monday is predicted to be one of the warmer days of the week with patchy drizzle, cloudy skies and high in the lower 60s, the weather service said.

The chance of rain Tuesday through Friday ranges from 30% to 50%, according to the weather service. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for most of the week although the current forecast says Thursday could reach 60 degrees.

Then Saturday, Halloween, looks sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Maria Magdalena Hernandez was one of four Brentwood Latinos, Dems 'at long last' could win seat in Islip, experts say
Dowling College in Oakdale closed its doors in Suffolk plans to seize neglected Dowling College campus in Oakdale
East Islip High School senior Olivia Zhang. LI students, despite COVID-19's challenges, relish being back in-person
People wait outside the state Capitol after a Here are race to watch for the State Legislature elections
Babylon Town hall in Lindenhurst, July 9, 2017. Babylon Town proposes 2021 'reality-based budget' with a nearly 8% tax increase
Only a couple of people were waiting during Many LIRR commuters may be 'lost forever,' rail experts say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search